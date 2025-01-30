Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, And More: Comprehensive Price Analysis For 1/29

(MENAFN- Breaking) The experienced some notable movements on January 29th, affecting major coins such as , , , , BNB, DOGE, ADA , LINK, , and XLM. Let's take a closer look at the price analysis for these digital assets.

Bitcoin (BTC ) saw a slight increase in price, hovering around the $40,000 mark. (ETH ) also displayed positive momentum, reaching $2,500. XRP remained stable at $0.70, while (SOL ) and Coin (BNB) experienced slight dips.

Dogecoin (DOGE) struggled to maintain its price above $0.20, while (ADA ) showed resilience above $1.20. Chainlink (LINK) and Avalanche (AVAX ) both saw modest gains, trading around $20 and $60, respectively. Stellar (XLM) maintained its position above $0.30.

Overall, the cryptocurrency market is showing signs of recovery and stability after recent fluctuations. Investors are advised to monitor these digital assets closely for potential trading opportunities.

