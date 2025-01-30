Qatar, Malaysia Discuss Enhancing Parliamentary Cooperation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha: The Shura Council held an official discussion session with the Senate of Malaysia at the Council's headquarters yesterday, within the framework of strengthening bilateral relations and parliamentary cooperation between the two countries.

The session was co-chaired by Deputy Speaker of the Shura Council H E Dr. Hamda bint Hassan Al Sulaiti and President of the Malaysian Senate H E Dato' Awang Bemee Awang Ali Basah.

Talks focused on ways to coordinate positions to realize common goals between the two countries by activating the role of the parliamentary friendship groups between the two councils and enhancing parliamentary cooperation to advance parliamentary coordination on issues of common interest.

The two sides also discussed the importance of sharing parliamentary expertise and benefiting from successful experiences, especially in legislative and oversight issues, in a way that enhances the efficiency of parliamentary work and contributes to boosting institutional performance.

The discussions also touched on enhancing cooperation in areas related to achieving sustainable development goals, given the magnitude of bilateral relations and cooperation between the two countries. In addition, the two sides explored ways to enhance international peace and security, with a focus on joint initiatives to combat terrorism and violent extremism.

In the context of supporting Islamic issues, both sides emphasized the importance of strengthening Islamic solidarity and defending issues of concern to the Islamic nation, especially ways to support Palestinians, in addition to discussing ways to promote cooperation between Islamic countries in facing common challenges, supporting rapprochement between peoples, promoting dialogue between cultures, and rejecting hate speech.

During the session, the two sides also discussed ways to enhance partnership in facing global challenges such as climate change, food security, the use of artificial intelligence, and legislation related to cybersecurity.