Doha International Diamond & Gem Conference Kicks Off

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Victor Bolorunduro | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The inaugural edition of the Doha International Diamond & Gem was yesterday declared open by the Chairman of Qatar Tourism, H E Saad Al Kharji, in the presence of several dignitaries, distinguished guests and top sector leaders.

Present at the opening of the three-day event were the of State for Foreign Trade Affairs, H E Dr. Ahmed Al Sayed; Minister of Minerals and of Botswana, H.E. Bogolo Joy Kenewendo; Executive Chairman of Dubai Multi Centre, Ahmed Bin Sulayem; President of the World Diamond Council (WDC), Feriel Zerouki; Vice Chairman of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC), Kirit Bhansali; among others.

In his welcoming address, Al Kharji noted that the conference marks an important milestone in the gemstones industry's collective journey as the luxury market evolved from shifting consumer preferences to transformative changes within the global supply chain.

“The International Diamond and Gem Conference provides a platform to examine these changes, inspire new ideas, drive collaboration and foster innovation within the industry. This year's event holds particular significance as it coincides with the renowned Doha Jewelry and Jewelry Association, an initiative spearheaded by Qatar Tourism. The synergy between these two events speaks directly to our nation's strategic vision of positioning Qatar as the global hub of luxury,” the Qatar Tourism Chairman said.

He pointed out that Qatar has long been known as a symbol of luxury, offering a unique blend of world-class infrastructure, exceptional hospitality and rich cultural heritage; hence, hosting an event of such nature resonates with what the country stands for.

“We are confident that the discussions and partnerships forged during this conference will not only drive investment in Doha but will also contribute to Qatar's growing status on the global stage. We hope you find your time in Qatar inspiring and productive, enjoying our nation's warmth and sweetness,” he added.

The inaugural Doha International Diamond & Gem Conference (DIDGC) welcomes the diamond and gemstone industry's major stakeholders, governments, and companies, which represent the diamond and gemstone mining, manufacturing, jewellery, and retail sectors, as well as international experts in luxury, fashion, technology, sustainability, and consumer confidence.

The Doha International Diamond & Gem Conference aims to differ from recent global industry events. Acknowledging the significant structural changes in the supply chain and evolving consumer preferences, the conference offers a platform for participants to challenge conventional thinking. We encourage attendees to step outside their comfort zones and discuss new, out-of-the-box strategies to develop, advance and grow the diamond and coloured gemstone trade and make it more profitable and attractive to consumers.

Minister of State for Foreign Trade Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed Al Sayed (third left), Minister of Minerals and Energy of Botswana H E Bogolo Joy Kenewendo (second left), and Chairman of Qatar Tourism H E Saad Al Kharji (fourth left) with other dignitaries at the event. PIC: Oussama Zerrougi/The Peninsula

Speaking at the event, Dr. Al Sayed said he was honored to lead the process that got Qatar accepted into the Kemberley Process Certification System in 2021.

The Kimberley Process (KP) unites governments, industry, and civil society to eradicate the global trade of conflict diamonds. By enforcing rigorous certification protocols and compliance assessments, the KP ensures that all participating countries maintain high standards that keep conflict diamonds out of the international market.

“The State of Qatar is not only honoured to be a part of KP but also very eager to contribute to the industry, not only locally but globally,” he said, adding,“The private sector and the government institutions are ready to support this process. We have a lot of private businesses and a lot of traders who are keen to start the process and to start trading and be part of the industry on a large scale in Qatar. Doha is a place for luxury consumers and very exclusive jewellries in general. It is a place for high-value items,” he said.

He noted that the conference is coming at a critical time where a lot is happening globally-from geopolitics to globalization and securing the trading of high-value items-adding that the discussions and panel at the conference will contribute substantially to the new era of managing the trading and the business of diamonds away from political conflict.

The conference, which ends on Friday, features panel discussions and breakout sessions, as well as sightseeing on the sidelines.