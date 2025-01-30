Medha Shankr All Set For Fresh Urban Role Alongside Sunny Kaushal

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 30 (IANS) Medha Shankr, who gained massive fandom with her work in“12th Fail” alongside Vikrant Massey, will now be seen in a fresh avatar alongside Sunny Kaushal and the has wrapped up the shoot for the upcoming film.

This untitled project, produced by Laxman Utekar, is a quirky comedy that brings a fresh pairing to the screen. The was shot in Bikaner over nearly two months, and Medha wrapped up her portions early this week.

This marks a new phase in her career, as she takes on an urban role, different from her previous performance.

The yet-to-be titled film is touted to be a quirky detective comedy. Several videos of Sunny from the film sets went viral on the internet. The videos showcased him cutting a cake with the film's cast and crew, including Kunal Roy Kapur and Ashish Verma, and grooving to 'Tauba Tauba' track.

Talking about Medha, who hails from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, made her acting debut in 2019, with the British television series Beecham House, where she portrayed Roshanara.

She then made her film debut in 2021, with Shaadisthan, a Hindi teen musical film. She then portrayed the youngest sibling, Eshwari, in the streaming series Dil Bekaraar.

In 2022, the actress portrayed Minara, a girl who dumps her boyfriend for an older man in Max, Min and Meowzaki.

Meanwhile her co-star, Sunny was last seen in the murder mystery 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'. As Abhimanyu Dinesh Pandit, the actor kept the audiences on the edge of their seats and received immense praise for pulling off the grey character with ease.

Sunny is the younger brother of Bollywood star Vicky Kaushal, and has worked as an assistant director on films like 'My Friend Pinto' and 'Gunday'.

He made his acting debut in the comedy-drama 'Sunshine Music Tours and Travels', and gained recognition for his supporting part in the sports biopic 'Gold'. The film, directed by Reema Kagti, was based on the national hockey team's title at the 1948 Summer Olympics. He portrayed the role of Himmat Singh in the film.

He has since starred in the streaming series 'The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye' and films like 'Shiddat', 'Chor Nikal Ke Bhaga' and 'Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba'.