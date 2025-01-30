Improve Education By Improving Educators, Says NUQ Dean As QF Celebrates Learning

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The needs of educators – and the importance of advancing their own education so they can enhance how they students – have been placed in focus as Qatar Foundation marked the International Day of Education.

The day-long event, organized by Qatar Foundation (QF) under the theme 'Education is Everyone's Responsibility', was held at Qatar National Centre, and included sessions focused on the future of higher education.

Speaking at the event, Francisco Marmolejo, Qatar Foundation's President of Higher Education, said:“This provides us with a very unique space – thanks to reflections that are going to be fostered by the experts on the topic – to reflect on how we continue to innovate and expand our teaching practices.

“Together we have the potential to shape not only the future of higher education, but also the lives of the students, and community that we serve.”

Marwan M Kraidy, Dean and CEO of Northwestern University in Qatar (NU-Q) – a QF partner university – emphasizing the importance of educating not only students, but those who teach them.“There's one independent variable in improving education, and that is improving the educators,” he said.“The quality of educators is perhaps the most important thing about improving education.”

Throughout the event, teachers from across Qatar – and beyond – shared practical strategies and effective teaching methods through case studies, workshops, and panel discussions, aimed at enhancing the practices of fellow educators.

Topics ranged from working closely with students – and viewing them as colleagues and collaborators – to culturally responsible teaching and the importance of individual reflection in order to adjust teaching methods and ensure relevancy.

Dr. Mehdi Riazi, Professor and Associate Dean for Research at QF member Hamad Bin Khalifa University's College of Humanities and Social Sciences, highlighted the importance of teachers understanding their learners.“These are the individuals we will interact with, collectively constructing their knowledge of the subject matter,” he explained.

He also spoke about the significance of understanding cultural and educational contexts, saying:“Education is political, so the context in which we teach and learn, along with the purpose and values of education, matters.

“As teachers, it's crucial to understand the socio-cultural, political, and religious contexts and values. This understanding helps us adapt our teaching methodologies to fit these contexts effectively.”

Other speakers included representatives from QF partner universities such as Georgetown University in Qatar and Virginia Commonwealth University School of the Arts in Qatar, along with lecturers from the US and Australia.

The International Day of Education, observed annually on January 24, highlights education as both a basic human right and a collective responsibility.