THE GALIEN FOUNDATION ANNOUNCES THE MODI PRIX GALIEN INDIA 2025 AWARDS CEREMONY

- Recognizing Excellence in Biopharmaceutical and Medical Innovation -

NEW DELHI, Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Galien Foundation, the premier global institution dedicated to honoring innovators in life sciences, is proud to announce the Modi Prix Galien India 2025 Awards Ceremony, which is set to take place on Thursday, March 20, 2025 , at The Taj Palace, New Delhi . This prestigious event celebrates groundbreaking contributions to global human through innovative medicines, technologies, and initiatives.

Dr. Renu Swarup, former Secretary of the Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science & Technology, will chair the Modi Prix Galien Awards Committee. The committee comprises distinguished experts from diverse fields of science and medicine.

"The Modi Prix Galien India reflects India's unwavering commitment to advancing science, innovation, and healthcare. It showcases the incredible contributions of our scientific community and underscores our global role in improving human health," said Dr. Renu Swarup, Chair of the Modi Prix Galien India Awards Committee.

Awards will be presented in the following categories:

Best Biotechnology ProductBest Product for Rare/Orphan DiseasesBest Startup / Digital Health SolutionBest Medical TechnologyBest Academic / Public Sector

This landmark event will gather scientists, healthcare professionals, academics, government leaders, patient advocates, and media to celebrate innovation in life sciences. Hosting the ceremony will be the renowned actress Mandira Bedi, adding a touch of elegance to the evening.

Bruno Cohen, Chairman of The Galien Foundation, remarked, "We are excited to launch the Modi Prix Galien India and to further expand our global recognition of those transforming the future of healthcare. India's contributions to biopharmaceuticals and medical technology are vital to progress worldwide."

Satish Kumar Modi, President of the GM Modi Science Foundation, added, "India has a long-standing tradition of innovation and scientific discovery. The Modi Prix Galien India 2025 celebrates these achievements while inspiring future generations to contribute to global health advancements. It is a privilege to support this important initiative that recognizes those dedicated to improving the lives of millions."

The Modi Prix Galien India Awards Committee consists of several esteemed leaders in the life sciences in India. Here are the key members and details about the event, including nominations and ticket information.

About The Galien Foundation

The Galien Foundation fosters, recognizes, and rewards excellence in scientific innovation to improve the state of human health. Our vision is to be the catalyst for the development of the next generation of innovative treatments and technologies that will impact the state of medical practice and save lives. The late Professor Elie Wiesel, 1986 Peace Nobel Laureate, is The Honorary Founding President of The Galien Foundation.

The Foundation oversees and directs activities in the US for the Prix Galien, an international awards program dedicated to progress through innovative medicines development, with chapters in 14 countries, Africa and an inaugural chapter established in India in 2024. The Prix Galien was created in 1970 by Roland Mehl in honor of Galen, the father of medical science and modern pharmacology. Worldwide, the Prix Galien is regarded as the equivalent of the Nobel Prize in biopharmaceutical research.

