Arab Health Announces Rebrand To WHX Dubai

Arab is rebranding to WHX Dubai, marking the beginning of a new journey that reflects the next 50 years of healthcare transformation

The World Health (WHX) name unifies Informa Market's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration without global barriers

WHX Dubai will build on the success of Arab Health and cement Dubai's global reputation as a premier global medical destination.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates,January 2025: On the second day of its 50th-anniversary edition, Arab Health, the Middle East's largest and most important healthcare event and congress since 1975, proudly announced its rebranding to World Health Expo Dubai (WHX Dubai). This change represents a transformative vision for the next 50 years of global healthcare collaboration and innovation, highlighting Dubai's role as a global hub for medical advancement.

For half a century, Arab Health has served as a vital platform for healthcare connections in the region. It has grown from just 40 exhibitors in its inaugural year to a globally recognised event that brings together over 60,000 healthcare professionals each year. WHX Dubai represents a new chapter, embodying a forward-looking approach to connecting people, businesses, governments, and innovators across borders.

Peter Hall, President, Middle East, India, Türkiye & Africa, Informa Markets, said:“The 50th-anniversary edition of Arab Health has been a fitting platform to unveil this exciting new identity. The rebrand to WHX Dubai represents the evolution of Arab Health into a global force for healthcare transformation – an exciting future characterised by international collaboration, technological breakthroughs, and innovation without borders.





“This new identity reflects Dubai's crucial role as a leader in healthcare innovation and underscores the city's enduring contribution to the event's success over the past 50 years. By rebranding to WHX Dubai, we express our ongoing gratitude to the people of Dubai for their enthusiasm for the event while looking ahead to the next era of global healthcare transformation.”

The name World Health Expo (WHX) unifies Informa's healthcare events around the world to better facilitate connection and collaboration under a single brand. WHX Dubai will build on the success of Arab Health, connecting more than half a million healthcare professionals in nine countries across four continents. Bringing consolidating each event within the Informa Markets Healthcare portfolio, WHX aims to amplify their impact, fostering greater innovation, stronger connections and transformative progress within the healthcare ecosystem.

WHX Dubai, formerly known as Arab Health, continues until Thursday, 30 January 2025, at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) under the theme“Where the World of Healthcare Meets.” The event brings together over 3,800 exhibitors and welcomes more than 60,000 visitors from 180+ participating countries, providing a unique platform for innovation, collaboration, and education in healthcare.

Arab Health 2025 is supported by various government entities, including the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Dubai Health Authority, the Department of Health, and the Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

About Arab Health:

Arab Health is the largest healthcare event in the Middle East and is organised by Informa Markets. Established 50 years ago, Arab Health provides a platform for the world's leading manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors to meet the medical and scientific community in the Middle East and subcontinent.

Arab Health Congress is reputed for delivering the highest quality Continuing Medical Education (CME) Conferences to medical professionals in the region.

Arab Health 2025 will take place from 27 – 30 January 2025 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.