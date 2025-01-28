Good News For Commuters: Maharashtra Govt Announces No Toll Hike For Atal Setu For Another Year

(MENAFN- Live Mint) In good news for commuters, the Maharashtra announced on Tuesday that the toll tax for the Atal Setu will not be increased for another year. It will remain at ₹250 for the next 12 months.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meeting.

The nearly 22-km-long Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri-Nhava Sheva, Atal Setu , is the country's longest sea bridge and connects Sewri in Mumbai to Navi Mumbai.

Prime Narendra Modi inaugurated the Atal Setu bridge on January 12, 2024. The bridge was constructed at a cost of about ₹17,840 crore.

Recently, the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), in a statement, said the Atal Setu (formerly Mumbai Trans Harbour Link or MTHL) was "emerging as a symbol of modern infrastructure, safety, and efficiency".

The sea bridge, which crosses over the Thane Creek, facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles over the past year, significantly contributing to smoother and faster transit between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai, the MMRDA said.

The sea bridge recorded an average traffic of fewer than 23,000 vehicles per day, lower than the initiation projections of handling more than 56,000 vehicles daily.

With an average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles since its inauguration, the bridge witnessed its highest single-day count of 61,807 on January 14, 2024, just after it was thrown open for people's use, the statement said.

As many as 77,28,149 cars, 99,660 mini buses and LCVs, 1,17,604 buses and two-axle trucks, 1,99,636 three-axle vehicles, 1,60,061 four to six-axle ones and 899 over dimensions vehicles used the Atal Setu in the last one year.