Green Data Center Market To Reach $315.8 Billion By 2032 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

1/29/2025 10:46:48 AM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) China is the largest driver in the region, fueled by its massive population, rapid digitization, and the expansion of internet-based services. The rise of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence has spurred demand for hyperscale data centers. government initiatives, such as the "Digital China" strategy, further encourage investments in data center infrastructure.

India is another significant growth driver, with its burgeoning IT sector, rapid cloud adoption, and rising internet penetration. The government's Digital India initiative, combined with favorable regulatory changes such as data localization laws, has attracted global data center providers to establish local operations. The rise of fintech, online education, and digital services has further boosted data center demand in India.

Japan and South Korea are prominent markets due to their advanced technology ecosystems and high adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI technologies. Both countries have mature data center markets with strong demand from enterprises for cloud services and high-performance computing. South Korea, in particular, has seen substantial growth in edge data centers to support low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles and gaming.

Green Data Center Market Research Summary

Particulars

Details

Number of Pages

240

Format

PDF

Forecast Period

2025–2032

Base Year

2024

CAGR (Value)

18.1 %

Market Size (Value)

USD 268.1 Billion by 2032

Segments Covered

By Offering

  • Solution
    • Power Systems
    • Monitoring & Management Systems
    • Cooling/HVAC Systems
    • Networking Systems
    • Server & Storage Systems
  • Services
    • Training & Support
    • Installation & Deployment
    • Maintenance & Support

By Deployment Mode

  • On-premises Deployments
  • Cloud-based Deployments

By Data Center Size

  • Small & Medium Data Centers
  • Large Data Centers
  • Hyperscale Data Centers

By End User

  • Network Providers
  • Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
  • Enterprises
    • Retail & E-commerce
    • Healthcare
    • IT & Telecommunications
    • BFSI
    • Media & Entertainment
    • Other Enterprises
      (Note: Other enterprises include the Government & Public Sector, Education, Agriculture & Food Industry, and Manufacturing.)

Countries Covered

Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Key Companies

Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland) (a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)), Schneider Electric SE (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Vertiv Group Corporation (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), GE Vernova Inc. (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ark Data Centres Limited (U.K.), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (U.S.)

About Meticulous Research Pvt. Ltd.

We are a trusted research partner for leading businesses worldwide, empowering Fortune 500 organizations and emerging enterprises with market intelligence designed to drive revenue transformation and strategic growth. Our insights reveal future growth opportunities, equipping clients with a competitive edge through a versatile suite of research solutions-including syndicated reports, custom research, and direct analyst engagement. Each year, we conduct over 300 syndicated studies and manage 60+ consulting engagements across eight major sectors and 20+ geographic markets, all to deliver targeted business insights that help our clients lead in a rapidly evolving global market.

With a strong focus on problem-solving for complex business challenges, our research enables organizations to navigate change with assertion, aligning it with strategic pathways for sustainable growth. By identifying innovative and effective solutions, we empower leaders to make impactful decisions that drive operational excellence and fuel innovation. We are committed to crafting insights that enhance business performance and help our clients unlock new revenue opportunities, positioning them for long-term success in the competitive global marketplace.

