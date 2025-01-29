Green Data Center Market To Reach $315.8 Billion By 2032 - Exclusive Report By Meticulous Research®

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) China is the largest driver in the region, fueled by its massive population, rapid digitization, and the expansion of internet-based services. The rise of e-commerce, cloud computing, and artificial intelligence has spurred demand for hyperscale data centers. government initiatives, such as the "Digital China" strategy, further encourage investments in data center infrastructure.
India is another significant growth driver, with its burgeoning IT sector, rapid cloud adoption, and rising internet penetration. The government's Digital India initiative, combined with favorable regulatory changes such as data localization laws, has attracted global data center providers to establish local operations. The rise of fintech, online education, and digital services has further boosted data center demand in India.
Japan and South Korea are prominent markets due to their advanced technology ecosystems and high adoption of 5G, IoT, and AI technologies. Both countries have mature data center markets with strong demand from enterprises for cloud services and high-performance computing. South Korea, in particular, has seen substantial growth in edge data centers to support low-latency applications like autonomous vehicles and gaming.
Scope of the Report:
Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Offering
Solution
Power Systems
Monitoring & Management Systems
Cooling/HVAC Systems
Networking Systems
Server & Storage Systems
Services
Training & Support
Installation & Deployment
Maintenance & Support
Green Data Center Market Assessment- Deployment Mode
On-premises Deployments
Cloud-based Deployments
Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Data Center Size
Small & Medium Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Centers
Green Data Center Market Assessment-by End User
Network Providers
Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
Enterprises
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunications
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Other Enterprises
Green Data Center Market Assessment-by Geography
North America
Europe
Germany
U.K.
France
Italy
Spain
Russia
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
India
Thailand
Singapore
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Argentina
Rest of Latin America (RoLATAM)
Middle East & Africa
South Africa
UAE
Saudi Arabia
Rest of Middle East & Africa (RoMEA)
Green Data Center Market Research Summary
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Number of Pages
|
240
|
Format
|
PDF
|
Forecast Period
|
2025–2032
|
Base Year
|
2024
|
CAGR (Value)
|
18.1 %
|
Market Size (Value)
|
USD 268.1 Billion by 2032
|
Segments Covered
|
By Offering
Solution
Power Systems
Monitoring & Management Systems
Cooling/HVAC Systems
Networking Systems
Server & Storage Systems
Services
Training & Support
Installation & Deployment
Maintenance & Support
By Deployment Mode
On-premises Deployments
Cloud-based Deployments
By Data Center Size
Small & Medium Data Centers
Large Data Centers
Hyperscale Data Centers
By End User
Network Providers
Cloud Service Providers (CSPs)
Enterprises
Retail & E-commerce
Healthcare
IT & Telecommunications
BFSI
Media & Entertainment
Other Enterprises
(Note: Other enterprises include the Government & Public Sector, Education, Agriculture & Food Industry, and Manufacturing.)
|
Countries Covered
|
Europe (Germany, U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Thailand, Singapore, and Rest of Asia-Pacific), North America (U.S., Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Rest of Latin America), and the Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)
|
Key Companies
|
Dell Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Fujitsu Limited (Japan), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (U.S.), Hitachi Energy Ltd (Switzerland) (a subsidiary of Hitachi, Ltd. (Japan)), Schneider Electric SE (France), IBM Corporation (U.S.), Eaton Corporation plc (Ireland), Vertiv Group Corporation (U.S.), Green Revolution Cooling, Inc. (U.S.), ABB Ltd (Switzerland), GE Vernova Inc. (U.S.), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Digital Realty Trust Inc. (U.S.), Equinix, Inc. (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. (China), Ark Data Centres Limited (U.K.), and Iron Mountain, Inc. (U.S.)
