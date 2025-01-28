Trump ally affirms that pardoning aggressive rioters is ‘dangerous precedent’

(MENAFN) U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham has strongly criticized President Donald Trump's decision to pardon individuals convicted for violent actions during the January 6, 2021 Capitol riot, calling it a dangerous precedent. signed an executive order on January 20, granting clemency to around 1,500 individuals involved in the riot, including those who attacked law enforcement officers. Graham warned that such pardons send "the wrong signal" to the public and could have far-reaching effects on public trust in presidential powers.



Among those pardoned was Stewart Rhodes, founder of the Oath Keepers militia, who was convicted of seditious conspiracy in 2022 and sentenced to 18 years in prison. His release has sparked controversy, with critics arguing it may embolden extremist groups.



Graham, a Republican from South Carolina and a long-time ally of Trump, expressed concerns about blanket pardons. He emphasized that such actions could lead to a diminished public trust in the presidency's pardon power. "If this continues, there may be efforts to rein in the pardon power of the president as an institution," he warned.



While some supporters argue the pardons address perceived political persecution, others believe they undermine the rule of law. Vice President J.D. Vance defended the move, stating that each case was reviewed to ensure fairness. He acknowledged his prior opposition to pardoning violent offenders but argued that the decision was necessary to correct potential injustices.



The pardons stem from the Capitol attack, where Trump supporters breached security barriers in Washington, D.C., with some violently clashing with police and causing property damage in an effort to disrupt the certification of Joe Biden's presidential victory.

