School Of Life Explores Space And Innovation This February

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Dubai, UAE, 28 January 2025: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) presents a rich cultural programme filled with engaging and creative activities for the community through its School of Life project, an initiative under the Dubai Quality of Life Strategy. This February, the theme centres around 'Space and Innovation,' offering 39 interactive sessions and workshops across libraries and clubs. These focus on enhancing professional skills, teaching and game design techniques, and inspiring creativity. Highlights include short courses on strategy development, Arabic calligraphy, the Emirati dialect, and healthy nutrition tips, empowering those visiting the Dubai Public Libraries to develop their talents in diverse fields.

As part of the 'Space and Innovation' theme, three sessions will be offered to school students. At Al Safa Art & Design Library, the 'Mechanism of Astronomical Observation' workshop will teach children how to map stars and planets and create a 3D map of the galaxy using real data. 'Game Development' at Al Twar Library introduces kids to the basics of game design, including programming principles and fundamental coding concepts. At Al Mankhool Library, 'Vertical Farming' will explore a sustainable approach to agriculture.

Two additional events will be held during the 13th Sikka Art and Design Festival, which runs from January 31 to February 9 in the Al Shindagha Historic District. Dr. Saeed Abdullah Al Wayel will lead the first, 'Doors and Wooden Carvings,' where individuals can learn the art of traditional wooden door carving and how this reflects Emirati heritage. Meanwhile, Ola Allouz will guide visitors in 'Sikka Art & Design Festival: The Best Moments,' focusing on the art of photography and turning everyday moments into artistic shots.

Under the Wellness and Nutrition Club, the Al Safa Art & Design Library will host three workshops. Two of these, led by the Pilates Academy, include a ladies-only Pilates class focused on enhancing strength and flexibility. In 'Making Healthy Dairy Products,' Nada Saeed Kattan will teach attendees to prepare labneh and cheese, staples of Arab cuisine, and store them long-term using fresh, natural ingredients.

The library will also offer Art Club workshops, including 'Texture in Acrylic Painting' by Benedicte Gimonnet who uses experimenting tools, acrylic mediums, and basic printing techniques to create unique surfaces. The 'Drawing Characters in Traditional Art' session by Abeer Al Edani explores the fundamentals of character drawing using the participants' cultural identities. Medaf Creative Studio will conduct two events: 'Art 101: Design Your Umbrella' and 'Art 101: Lobster in Watercolour.'

At Al Mankhool Library, the Chess Club by the Chess Academy, will host a line-up of activities, such as 'Chess Etiquette & Principles', teaching kids aged six and above the basic principles of the game, but also focusing on respect, sportsmanship, and good conduct-both on and off the board. In 'Effective Chess Strategies,' students will learn how to develop and implement effective strategies in the game, while the 'Chess Hackathon' will apply their knowledge of strategy, tactics, and creative thinking to solve challenging puzzles and scenarios. The library will also host two sessions as part of the Calligraphy Club on the Baybayin script led by Gino Banola, allowing adults to design personalised t-shirts ('Baybayin Tees: Wear Your Culture') and tote bags ('Baybayin Bags: Carry your Heritage'), transforming this ancient script into a stylish piece of art. Mohammad Altamimi will offer two workshops on Ruq'ah Calligraphy, one in Al Safa Art & Design Library and the second during the Sikka Art & Design Festival.

As part of the Creative Track, under the Impact Track, the Career Club has a series of events lined up at Al Mankhool Library and LinkedIn HQ, which will empower participants to refine skills such as creative thinking, problem-solving, persuasive communication, and networking. The programme will conclude with an interactive showcase of unique ideas and projects. The Impact Track within the STEM Club will focus on scientific research and sustainable solutions, equipping learners with skills to conduct research, develop prototypes, and use AI to create sustainable STEM solutions to address global challenges, while also preparing them to participate in international competitions.