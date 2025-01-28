DNA Sequencing Market Size Projected To Reach USD 52.1 Billion By 2032

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

DNA Sequencing Market

Fueled by Genomics Research, Personalized Medicine, and AI-Powered Advancements, the DNA Sequencing is Expected to Grow at a Robust CAGR of 17.8%

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 28, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Global DNA Sequencing Market size was estimated at USD 11.5 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 52.1 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 17.8% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The DNA sequencing market is growing robustly, driven by strong support for genomics research worldwide.The National Institutes of Health awarded more than USD 3.5 billion to genomic projects in 2023, developing faster, more accurate, and more scalable sequencing methods to create genome maps for entire populations. Likewise- the European Union's Horizon Europe invested €1.1 billion in healthcare research, focusing more on DNA sequencing. China's National Health Commission upped funding for genomic programs by 30 percent to facilitate early disease detection and personalized therapy development. Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) has paved the way for Whole-Genome Sequencing, enabling a host of new applications in clinical diagnostics, backed up by revolutionary developments in AI and cloud-based data solutions like Illumina's Connected Insights and Nvidia-powered analysis of genomes by Ultima Genomics to improve efficiency, scalability, and personalization in medicine.Get a Free Sample Report of DNA Sequencing Market @Key Players in DNA Sequencing Market.Illumina, Inc. (HiSeq Series, NovaSeq Series).Thermo Fisher Scientific (Ion Proton System, GeneStudio S5).Pacific Biosciences (PacBio) (Sequel II System, RS II System).Oxford Nanopore Technologies (MinION, PromethION).BGI Group (BGISEQ-500, DNBSEQ-G400).Roche Sequencing Solutions (GS FLX+, SeqCap EZ).QIAGEN N.V. (QIAseq Targeted RNA Panels, GeneReader NGS System).Agilent Technologies (SureSelect Target Enrichment, HaloPlex Target Enrichment System).Zymo Research Corporation (Zymo-Seq RiboFree Total RNA Sequencing, Quick-DNA RNA Seq Kit).Macrogen, Inc. (Macrogen Next Generation Sequencing Service, Macrogen Sanger Sequencing Service).Genomatix (GeneInspector, MatInspector).Bio-Rad Laboratories (SSoFast EvaGreen Supermix, QX200 Droplet Digital PCR System).Element Biosciences (AVITI System, Element 2).Singlera Genomics (OvaSeq, TMBseq).PerkinElmer, Inc. (LabChip GXII, BioLector II).F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (LightCycler 480 System, Roche Sequencing Solutions).Novogene (Novogene DNA Sequencing Service, Novogene RNA Sequencing Service).Syndrome Genomics (Genetic Sequencing Service, Genomics Data Analysis).Molecular Devices (SpectraMax M Series, ImageXpress Micro).Illumina Clinical Services Laboratory (NextSeq 550, MiSeqDx)Segmentation AnalysisBy Application, in 2023, the oncology application segment dominated the DNA sequencing market and accounted for a total share of 24%.This is fueled by increasing demand for precision oncology, in which sequencing detects the genetic mutations causing cancer for tailored treatment approaches. Government health initiatives help fuel this growth; as an example, the National Cancer Institute committed USD 1.5 billion toward precision medicine in 2023, over USD 500 million of which will go toward oncology genomic sequencing. Such projects, like Genomics England, bring cancer genomics into the clinical setting, promoting early intervention, and cost-effective diagnostics. These efforts highlight the importance of DNA sequencing in oncology and solidify its position as a market leader.By Product & Service, the consumables segment dominated the DNA sequencing market, contributing to 48% of the market share in 2023.Reagents, sample preparation kits, and sequencing chips are vital parts of sequencing workflows, commonly used in laboratories and research facilities, leading to strong demand consistency. This segment is also driven by genomic research projects that are supported by the government, as is evident from the allocation of USD 2 billion for genomic consumables in the National Institute of Health (NIH) 2023 budget. The growth in this market segment is complemented by developments in high-throughput sequencers that extensively utilize consumables, improving device efficiency.The services segment is expected to grow at the fastest of the CAGR during the forecast period. All these factors have contributed to the growth in outsourced sequencing services, particularly in clinical research and diagnostic sectors. As a result, governments are turning to private sequencing providers to scale genetic testing programs. This segment will be driven, for example, by China's precision medical program of 2023, where service providers will partner to provide large-scale genetic screening.Need any customization research on DNA Sequencing Market, Enquire Now @DNA Sequencing Market SegmentationBy Product & Services.Consumables.Instruments.ServicesBy Workflow.Pre-sequencing.Sequencing.Data AnalysisBy Technology.Sanger Sequencing.Next-Generation Sequencing-Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS)-Whole Exome Sequencing (WES)-Targeted Sequencing & Resequencing.Third Generation DNA Sequencing-Single-Molecule Real-Time Sequencing (SMRT)-Nanopore SequencingBy Application.Oncology.Reproductive Health.Clinical Investigation.Agrigenomics & Forensics.HLA Typing/Immune System Monitoring.Metagenomics, Epidemiology & Drug Development.Consumer Genomics.OthersRegional AnalysisNorth America dominated the DNA sequencing market in 2023, with a market share of 36%. This dominance is a result of massive investment and government support for genomic research. For instance, the U.S. government invested USD 3.5 billion into DNA sequencing programs within the National Institutes of Health, augmented by the Precision Medicine Initiative, which has incentivized medical institutions to adopt sequencing technologies. Genome Canada allocated USD 150 million in its 2023 budget in Canada to genomics research as a preventive and therapy approach to disease. In addition, there exist mature policy and regulatory frameworks that facilitate the rapid implementation of sequencing technologies for both research and clinical useThe Asia Pacific region is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate during the forecast period owing to the evolving technologies such as HLA and prenatal NGS testing and partnership with Western markets. A great collaboration: AIIMS Nagpur gets an advanced USD 47,880 WGS unit for genetic testing. In August 2023, AIIMS Nagpur signed an MoU with the JHPIEGO-USAID-RISE for setting up an advanced whole-genome sequencing (WGS) in the country. In 2020, China invested $3 Billion for the development of NGS and it also focuses on early disease detection, pathogen monitoring, and personalized cancer treatment. Japan's own biotech companies are also investing increasingly in sequencing technologies, spurring further growth in the region.Recent Developments.In November 2023, Illumina, Inc. introduced its Global Health Access Initiative to enhance access to public health sequencing tools in low- and middle-income countries..In August 2023, PacBio announced its agreement to acquire Apton Biosystems. This acquisition is expected to drive the development of Short-read Sequencers, further contributing to market growth.Buy Full Research Report on DNA Sequencing Market 2024-2032 @Table of Contents – Major Key Points1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. DNA Sequencing Market by Product & Services8. DNA Sequencing Market by Workflow9. DNA Sequencing Market by Technology10. DNA Sequencing Market by Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profiles13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionSpeak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.Browse More Insights:Next Generation Sequencing Market ReportArtificial Intelligence in Genomics Market Report

Akash Anand

SNS Insider Pvt. Ltd

415-230-0044

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.