American Hospital Dubai And Siemens Healthineers Sign Long-Term Value Partnership To Raise Patient Care Standards

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) American Hospital Dubai, a leader in world-class medical care and Siemens Healthineers, a global medical leader, entered a long-term partnership in and innovation to enhance patient care outcomes through seamless operations and value-added services.

The 10-year Value Partnership Agreement focuses on four areas to boost American Hospital Dubai's workflow efficiency and enhance its patient care quality: in-field assessments to create time and cost efficiencies with optimised resources; extended clinical pathways beyond hospital walls to support the care continuum from early diagnosis to continuous monitoring for long-term outcome optimisation; cross-departmental education and training programmes on technology, procedures and protocols to empower staff to reach peak performance in a learning and growth environment, and a long-term technology roadmap to develop sustainable, state-of-the-art solutions aligning with the hospital's strategic goals.

The partnership will see American Hospital Dubai introduce the Nexaris Angio-CT, the first-of-its-kind hybrid imaging system in the region. This revolutionary technology by Siemens Healthineers is a hybrid interventional imaging suite combining Computed Tomography (CT) on a sliding gantry and Angiography imaging by ARTIS icono biplane, another high-precision technology solution from Siemens Healthineers.

The seamless integration of the CT and Angio images while the patient is on the angiography table enables physicians to perform complex multi-modality procedures safer, faster and with greater precision and control.

Sherif Beshara, group CEO of American Hospital Dubai, said:“We are excited to enter into a long-term partnership with Siemens Healthineers, with whom we enjoy a well-established relationship. Our shared values of achieving healthcare excellence and pursuing innovation for the greater good will see us setting new milestones in enhancing patient care, and we look forward to this journey.

“American Hospital Dubai will continue to harness technology to create more efficient systems and value-added services to deliver transformative healthcare outcomes,” he said.

Vivek Kanade, managing director of Siemens Healthineers, Middle East and Africa, said:“We are more than proud of our successful partnership with American Hospital Dubai. As we both continuously strive to create a lasting impact for patients, staff and the healthcare system as a whole, we will continue to work closely together, placing the patient at the center of our shared vision.”