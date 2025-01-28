Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra Presents World Premiere Of Malek Jandali's Syrian Symphony

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: The Qatar Philharmonic presented the highly anticipated world premiere of Syrian Symphony by renowned composer Malek Jandali at the Qatar National Centre in collaboration with Qatar Museums and Years of Culture, an initiative rooted in celebrating people and cultures around the world through long term exchanges, artistic expression and cultural cooperation, on January 25, 2025. This groundbreaking symphonic work, conducted by Grammy-nominated maestro Alastair Willis, is a tribute to the Syrian people's enduring quest for freedom, dignity, and peace.

The Syrian Symphony is a profound artistic expression, weaving the rich tapestry of Syria's musical heritage into four evocative movements. Each movement is inspired by the chants and voices that emerged during Syria's historic revolution, reflecting the resilience, courage, and aspirations of its people. Through this symphony, Jandali continues his mission to preserve and celebrate Arabic culture while harnessing the universal language of music to inspire unity and peace.

Jandali, celebrated for his ability to blend ancient melodies with contemporary composition, describes the work as“a tribute to the timeless spirit of the Syrian people and their unwavering pursuit of human dignity.” He adds,“The Syrian Symphony is not just a musical composition-it is a testament to the power of art as a beacon of hope and a bridge for humanity.” The world premiere marks a pivotal moment in the global music scene, bringing together audiences to experience a symphonic work that transcends borders and celebrates the shared values of freedom and cultural pride.

The event gathered distinguished guests, music enthusiasts, and cultural leaders from around the world. It served as a platform to spotlight the vital role of music in preserving heritage and supporting dialogue across nations. This concert was presented as a legacy project of the Qatar-MENASA 2022 Year of Culture.