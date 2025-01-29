Lunar New Year 2025: Celebrations, Traditions, And Cultural Significance - Here's All You Need To Know

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Lunar New Year 2025, also known as Chinese New Year , marks the start of the Year of the Snake in the Chinese Zodiac. The festival, falling on January 29, 2025, is a key cultural celebration observed by millions worldwide.

The Chinese Zodiac and the Year of the Snake

The Chinese Zodiac is made up of twelve animals, each symbolising distinct characteristics. The Year of the Snake in 2025 will be associated with the Wood Snake, which represents qualities such as wisdom, intuition, and adaptability. People born in the Year of the Snake are believed to embody these traits.

Each year in the Chinese Zodiac is linked to a specific animal in a twelve-year cycle. The animals of the Zodiac are: Rat, Ox, Tiger, Rabbit, Dragon, Snake, Horse, Goat, Monkey, Rooster, Dog, and Pig. Each animal is linked with certain personality traits and characteristics, which are said to influence the fortunes of those born under its sign.

Who celebrate Lunar New Year or Chinese New Year?

Lunar New Year is widely celebrated by people of Chinese descent, but it also holds cultural significance for many other communities across Asia. Countries like Vietnam, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, and Mongolia also observe the festival under different names such as Tết (Vietnam), Seollal (Korea), and Tết Nguyên Đán (Vietnamese New Year).

In addition to Asia, the celebration has spread globally, with many cities hosting large festivals, parades, and events, bringing together both Asian and non-Asian communities to celebrate the occasion.

It is a holiday that signifies the start of a new lunar cycle, focusing on family reunions, traditional practices, and hopes for prosperity and good fortune in the year ahead.

Lunar New Year traditions

Lunar New Year is steeped in rich traditions and customs, many of which are designed to bring good luck, prosperity, and happiness for the year ahead. Some key traditions include: