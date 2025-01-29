Amul Milk Bottles Photo From Retail Market In Texas Goes Viral, Netizens Say 'Takeover Is Near'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) post : It has been months since gallon-sized packs of Amul milk made it to the shelves of Costco Wholesale, a retail chain in the US. However, netizens still could not keep away their excitement after seeing a photo of Amul milk bottles kept in Costco.

The photo of the Amul milk bottles shelved in a Costco outlet in Austin, Texas, has now gone viral on X.“Amul in Costco. The takeover is near,” reads the caption of the viral post.

To top it all over, one netizen even commented that he 'would be happy ' if he saw Amul Cheese. Meanwhile, another user asked for Amul butter.“ Authentic Amul butter is the need,” wrote the user.

Amul milk in US

Amul started its supply of Amul Gold packs to Costco stores in October 2024. Amul's entry into the US mainstream retail marketplace came after the Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF) announced a partnership with the Michigan Milk Producers Association (MMPA) in April 2024.

“Our unique 6% fat formulation of Amul Gold has attracted not just the Indian diaspora but also American consumers,” Jayen Mehta, managing director of GCMMF, had said about Amul's supply in the US, reported TOI.

India's largest milk cooperative had also mentioned about launching other dairy products such as curd, and fresh cream, in the US to cater to the growing demand from the Indian diaspora.

'Amul Deep Seek'

Besides asking for Amul Cheese and butter in the viral post, several netizens hilariously linked the 'takeover' to Deep Seek .