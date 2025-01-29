Guantanamo Bay To Serve As Detention Center For High-Risk Illegal Migrants, Announces Donald Trump

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President Donald on Wednesday (January 30) said he will sign an executive order to establish a 30,000-person migrant detention facility at the Guantanamo Bay Naval Base in Cuba.

Trump announced that the executive order directs the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security to begin preparations for the new facility. The move aims to bolster US detention capabilities as part of the ongoing crackdown on illegal immigration and migrant-related crime .

Focus on high-risk criminal migrants

Trump stated that the facility would be used specifically to "detain the worst criminal illegal aliens threatening the American people." He emphasised that some of the individuals targeted are deemed too dangerous for other countries to handle, prompting the US to send them to Guantanamo instead.

"We have 30,000 beds in Guantanamo to detain the worst criminal illegal aliens ," Trump added.

Detention to combat migrant crime

Trump also highlighted that the expansion would "double our capacity immediately" and noted that Guantanamo is a "tough place to get out of today." The president framed the decision as a step toward eliminating "the scourge of migrant crime" from US communities, reaffirming his administration's commitment to a tough stance on immigration .

Trump signs Laken Riley Act into law, strengthens immigration crackdown

Trump has signed the bipartisan Laken Riley Act into law, marking his administration's first significant legislative achievement. The new law mandates that individuals in the US illegally who are accused of theft or violent crimes must be detained and could face deportation even before being convicted.