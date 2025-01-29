Boom Supersonic XB-1 Jet Breaks Sound Barrier - Here's What It Means For Air Travel

(MENAFN- Live Mint) American aerospace startup Boom Supersonic achieved a historic milestone by breaking the sound barrier with its XB-1 demonstrator jet. The monumental test flight was broadcast live from California's Mojave Air & Space Port, marking an extraordinary achievement in civil aviation.

A new era for civil supersonic jets

The XB-1's flight stands out as it becomes the first ever US-made civil supersonic jet to shatter the sound barrier. Chief test pilot Tristan "Geppetto" Brandenburg piloted the XB-1 to an altitude of 35,290 feet and accelerated to Mach 1.122, approximately 750 mph, as stated in a press release from Boom.

Understanding "Mach" speed

The term "Mach" refers to the speed of an object relative to the speed of sound. Mach 1 denotes travelling at the speed of sound. In this flight, XB-1 travelled at Mach 1.122, or 0.122 times faster than the speed of sound.

Private sector breakthrough in Supersonics

Historically, supersonic aircraft have been developed and used by government and military agencies. The XB-1's flight is groundbreaking as it represents the first time a privately funded aircraft has broken the sound barrier over the continental US.

Advancing Supersonic passenger travel

Blake Scholl, founder and CEO of Boom Supersonic, highlighted the significance of this achievement.

“XB-1's supersonic flight demonstrates that the technology for passenger supersonic flight has arrived,” said Scholl.

This flight marks a critical step towards developing Boom's commercial supersonic aircraft, Overture.

Scaling up to Overture

Following the success of the XB-1, Boom Supersonic plans to extend the technology for the Overture supersonic airliner. The ultimate goal is to bring supersonic travel to everyone, with Overture airliners designed to carry 64 to 80 passengers at Mach 1.7, nearly double the speed of current subsonic airliners.