Pushpa 2 OTT Release: Wait Is Over! Check When And Where To Watch Allu Arjun's Movie In Hindi And Other Languages
Date
1/29/2025 3:22:18 PM
(MENAFN- Live Mint) Pushpa 2: The Rule is slated to make its small screen debut this week after a brilliant box office run. The Allu Arjun starrer will become available on Netflix from January 30 - with 23 minutes of extra footage -
"Watch Pushpa 2- Reloaded Version with 23 minutes of extra footage on Netflix, on January 30 in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada!" read a post by the streaming giant on social media.
'Pushpa 2' reloaded
The film was directed by Sukumar and comes as a sequel to the 2021 blockbuster Pushpa: The Rise. The first installment of the movie showcased power tussles set against the backdrop of red sandalwood smuggling. Pushpa 2 sees Allu Arjun reprising his rule as the titular character while Rashmika Mandanna plays his love interest Srivalli. Fahadh Faasil also returned as Pushpa's enemy Bhanwar Singh Shekawat. Also Read
| Pushpa 2 Box Office collection Day 56: Allu Arjun film revives slightly
The film directed by Sukumar also released a 'reloaded' version on January 17 with "additional whistle-worthy moments". Pushpa 2 was produced by Mythri Movie Makers and Muttamsetty Media - earning an estimated ₹1232.92 crore in India (net) as well as ₹270.75 crore overseas.
Box office records
The Sukumar-directed movie broke the record for the highest opening in the history of Indian cinema last month - garnering ₹294 crore on its first day. The record had previously been held by SS Rajamouli-directed RRR ( ₹223.5 crore), followed by Baahubali 2 ( ₹217 crore) and Kalki 2898 AD ( ₹175 crore). Meanwhile the Hindi version of the film earned ₹72 crore net on day one - surpassing the opening day figure set by Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan in 2023.
MENAFN29012025007365015876ID1109145564
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.