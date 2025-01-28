China Urges US To Stop Politicisation Of COVID-19 Origins-Tracing
Date
1/28/2025 4:01:29 AM
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) China urged the United States to stop politicising origins-tracing of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Chinese foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning said in remarks after the US Central Intelligence Agency indicated that the COVID-19 pandemic likely originated from lab leak rather than from a natural source.
Origins-tracing is a matter of science and any judgement on it should be made in a science-based spirit and by scientists, Mao noted at a regular news briefing.
"It is 'extremely unlikely' that the pandemic was caused by a lab leak, this is the authoritative conclusion reached by the experts of the World Health Organization (WHO)-China joint mission based on science following their field trips to the lab in Wuhan and in-depth communication with researchers," Mao said.
She added that the conclusion has been widely acknowledged by the international community, including the science community.
MENAFN28012025000067011011ID1109137125
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.