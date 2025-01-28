Dubai Cares concludes a year of remarkable impact, driven by ground-breaking campaigns and record volunteer engagement

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) Dubai, UAE – 28 January 2025: Dubai Cares, a civil society organization formally associated with the United Nations Department of Global Communications (UN DGC), proudly concludes 2024 with a remarkable expansion in its reach and impact, reflecting significant growth both locally and globally. Since its inception in 2007, the UAE-based global philanthropic organization has reached over 116 million direct and indirect beneficiaries across 60 developing countries, which includes beneficiaries from its school-based deworming activities. This milestone reflects Dubai Car’s’ commitment to impactful and innovative programming that addresses the diverse needs of disadvantaged communities worldwide.



Through its comprehensive portfolio, Dubai Cares has supported a wide range of needs, including health-focused initiatives like deworming and school feeding, as well as the provision of Water, Sanitation, and Hygiene (WASH) in schools. The organization has also been prioritizing early childhood development, empowering and training teachers, and supporting youth skills development. In emergencies, Dubai Cares has been delivering essential emergency relief as well as ensuring the continuity of education for children and youth. Additionally, the organization has been focusing on access to quality primary and secondary education, digital connectivity, and girls' education and empowerment.



To date, Dubai Cares has collaborated with 143 partners to implement 260 programs, 48 advocacy initiatives and 40 research programs. By the end of 2024, the organization had disbursed AED 1 billion from its committed portfolio towards its programmatic interventions. Dubai Cares also strengthened its advocacy efforts with the unveiling of the "Rewiring Education: The Climate-Education Nexus" report, further emphasizing the organiza’ion’s commitment to transforming global education for a sustainable future.



Throughout last year, Dubai Cares organized a series of impactful initiatives and campaigns in the UAE fueled by a powerful community response. From large-scale fundraising efforts to hands-on volunteering activities, Dubai Cares mobilized support across the UAE, resulting in a strong demonstration of solidarity with those affected by crises and others in need. The UAE community rallied behind emergency response campaigns in support of conflict-affected countries, like "Gaza In Our Hearts," which provided essential relief to Palestinian families in Gaza, and "UAE stands with Lebanon" which extended vital aid to communities in Lebanon. In addition to these crisis-response efforts, Dubai Cares launched new community-driven initiatives, such as the "Taste of Giving" campaign, which transformed dining experiences into acts of compassion. With record volunteer participation across initiatives like "Volunteer Emirates" and "Students for Students", Dubai Cares was also able to deliver critical support to children from low-income families in the UAE, while advancing its mission of expanding access to quality education globally.



Reflecting on Dubai Cares’ key achievements in 2024, His Excellency Dr. Tariq Al Gurg, Chief Executive Officer and Vice-Chairman of Dubai Cares, said“ “As we conclude another remarkable year, we extend our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE community for their unwavering support and dedication. This past year, Dubai Cares witnessed significant expansion and deepened its impact both globally and within the UAE through transformative education programs and community engagement initiatives. In 2024, we united to respond to crises in Gaza and Lebanon, launched impactful community initiatives like Volunteer Emirates and Students for Students, and achieved record volunteer engagement. Through these collective efforts, we delivered critical aid, expanded access to quality education globally, and brought hope to countless children and families. 2024 stands as a testament to our commitment to creating a better future, and we look forward to building on this momentum toget”er.”



Solidarity with Gaza and Lebanon: Urgent Response Initiatives



In 2024, Dubai Cares demonstrated its firm commitment to humanitarian aid through two major crisis-response campaigns: "Gaza In Our Hearts" during Ramadan and a joint nationwide initiative with "UAE stands with Lebanon". By rallying the UAE community under this collaborative umbrella, Dubai Cares launched an extensive community engagement and fundraising drive, aimed at mobilizing critical resources for families and children in Gaza and Lebanon facing extreme hardship.



The "Gaza In Our Hearts" campaign witnessed an overwhelming response from the UAE community during the month of Ramadan and beyond. Thousands of individuals and businesses from diverse sectors united in a collective show of solidarity to support families and children impacted by the crisis. Thanks to this united effort, Dubai Cares raised AED 15,654,829 (USD 4,260,977) that helped provide 253,984 hot meals through centralized kitchens and 37,813 food baskets to families in Gaza. In addition, the food baskets indirectly facilitated the preparation of over 1 million hot meals for impacted families. This support delivered immediate relief to the people of Gaza, ensuring they received urgent humanitarian assistance.



In collaboration with the UAE government’s "UAE stands with Lebanon" initiative, Dubai Cares launched a fundraising drive that successfully raised approximately AED 39 million (USD 10.61 million) to provide emergency aid to displaced families in Lebanon. Contributions from individuals and businesses across the UAE enabled Dubai Cares to deliver essential items directly to families grappling with economic hardships and ongoing instability. The aid included critical food supplies, hygiene kits, shelter, cash assistance, baby kits, winterization kits, as well as educational and psychological support. This initiative continues to deliver vital resources to those most affected, demonstrating the U’E’s unwavering commitment to standing in solidarity with Lebanon during these challenging times. As part of this effort, Dubai Cares co-hosted an iconic concert featuring Lebanese artist Majida El Roumi in Dubai. The concert highlighted the power of culture and compassion in mobilizing humanitarian action.



Further amplifying this effort, DAMAC Properties contributed AED 36.7 million to bolster Dubai C’res’ emergency response and support for displaced families in Lebanon, exemplifying the spirit of collective generosity and compassion.



Mobilizing the UAE Community in Support of "UAE stands with Lebanon": Dubai Cares Leads Volunteer Efforts to Deliver Essential Aid



In October, Dubai Cares, as a key partner of the "UAE stands with Lebanon" initiative, organized two volunteer events at Dubai Exhibition Center (DEC) in Expo City Dubai. More than 6,000 volunteers participated across both days, assembling critical aid packages that contributed to a total of 450 tonnes of supplies for families in Lebanon affected by the crisis. These volunteers diligently packed hygiene kits, food parcels, winterization kits, and other essential items, ensuring timely support for displaced families. The success of these events highlighted the UAE com’unity’s commitment to humanitarian causes, showcasing the power of unity in delivering aid to those in urgent need.



"Taste of Giving": Transforming Dining Experiences into Acts of Compassion



Dubai Cares also launched the "Taste of Giving" campaign, a unique fundraising initiative engaging the UAE's vibrant restaurant and food and beverage sector. With the participation of almost 50 restaurants and F&B brands, the campaign encouraged the community to support education by dining out as well as purchasing select products from participating F&B brands. Portion of proceeds from these outlets were directed toward Dubai Cares’ programs, adding a new dimension of community engagement to fundraising efforts.



Dubai Cares Mobilizes Over 9,700 Volunteers in Record-Breaking Effort to Support Education



As part of its Volunteer Emirates initiative, Dubai Cares launched the "Back to School" edition, bringing together over 400 volunteers in Abu Dhabi to pack 10,000 essential school kits for children from low-income families across the UAE. Sponsored by Aldar, this impactful event saw a strong turnout of community members eager to make a difference and ensure children from underprivileged families start the academic year with confidence.



In addition, Dubai Cares organized three editions o“ “Volunteer Emira–es – Back to ”chool” in charity schools, significantly enhancing learning environments for students in the UAE. The first edition, sponsored by DP World, took place at Umm Al Qura Private School in Umm Al Quwain, where 100 volunteers assembled new desks and chairs and painted educational murals, benefiting 1,500 students from KG1 to Grade 12. The second edition, supported by ALEC Engineering and Contracting, was held at the National Charity School Primary in Dubai, with 100 volunteers revamping classrooms and playground facilities to improve the learning experience for 720 students. The third and final edition, supported by Unicity International General Trading LLC, was hosted at Al Rashidiyah Private School in Ajman, where 125 volunteers contributed by assembling furniture, creating vibrant educational spaces, and enhancing school facilities, positively impacting 820 students. In total, Dubai Cares engaged 9,700 volunteers in its initiatives throughout 2024, marking a record-breaking year for the organization and showcasing the immense power of community involvement in transforming education.



UAE School Community Raises AED 720,000 and Packs 9,000 School Kits to Support Education for Children in Need



In 2024, the "Students for Students" initiative by Dubai Cares saw remarkable support from the UAE school community, raising an impressive AED 720,000 through the creative efforts of students from 14 schools. With enthusiastic participation from parents, educators, and students alike, schools organized a variety of fundraising activities, from spring fairs to bake sales, which allowed Dubai Cares to provide essential school supplies - like bags and stationery - to children from low-income families. In the initiative’s second phase, 12 schools hosted volunteer days where over 3,500 students, teachers, and family members came together to pack 9,000 school kits. These kits were then distributed to charity schools and organizations in the UAE, including Al Etihad Charity Foundation, Al Ihsan Charity Association, National Charity Schools and Hemaya Schools.



Dubai Cares Strengthens Impact Through Innovative Partnerships with HRE Development and The Giving Movement



Dubai Cares has forged impactful partnerships with HRE Development and The Giving Movement, each bringing unique models of philanthropy to support global education. Through its AED 30 million commitment, HRE Development has integrated charitable giving into homeownership via its Skyhills Astra project, with contributions from each apartment sale supporting educational initiatives for underprivileged children.

Similarly, The Giving Movement, a UAE-based sustainable fashion brand, has raised AED 5.1 million by donating AED 14.7 (USD 4) from each sale. These funds have been committed to Dubai Cares' Gaza program, addressing critical relief needs in Gaza. These collaborations highlight how private sector engagement and creative philanthropic models can drive lasting change for children and youth globally.



Adopt a School and Adopt a Library Initiatives: Transforming Education Access Globally



Dubai Car’s’ "Adopt a School" “nd “Adopt a L”brary” initiatives continued to resonate with donors and partners, funding the establishment or renovation of schools and libraries in underserved regions. In 2024, Dubai Cares raised funds for the construction of 8 schools and libraries in rural areas across India, Malawi, Nepal, Senegal through the initiatives, enabling access to quality education for hundreds of children in communities where educational resources are scarce.



Dubai Cares Releases Report on the Climate-Education Nexus, Advocating for Holistic Solutions to Drive Sustainable Development



Dubai Cares unveiled its "Rewiring Education: The Climate-Education Nexus" report, a ground-breaking document that explores the critical intersection between education and climate action. Launched during the RewirEd Summit at COP28 UAE, this report, reflects extensive consultations with stakeholders across both the education and climate space, presents five actionable solutions along with practical recommendations to foster sustainable development through education transformation.





