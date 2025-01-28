Jameel Motors to Distribute Geely Farizon New Energy Vehicles in the UAE

(MENAFN- Boopin) The Jameel Motors and Farizon Geely Commercial senior leadership Teams. Left to right: Bryan Yan, Country Manager, Farizon Geely Commercial Vehicles, Johnson Cheng, Regional Director, Farizon Geely Commercial Vehicles, Cook Xue, General Manager Farizon Auto International Company, Mike Fan, CEO Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group, Fady Jameel, Vice Chairman, International, Abdul Latif Jameel, Rif Abou Richeh, Vice Chairman, Abdul Latif Jameel, Jasmmine Wong, Chief Executive Officer – Mobility, Abdul Latif Jameel





United Arab Emirates, Dubai; January 27, 2025: Jameel Motors, a leading provider of mobility solutions and partner of choice to top automotive brands, and Zhejiang Geely Farizon New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (Farizon Auto), the commercial vehicle sector of Geely Holding Group, a Chinese new energy commercial vehicle leader, have signed a distribution agreement for the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The distribution agreement aligns with Jameel Motors’ dedication to driving the continued transformation of the mobility sector and is part of a major international collaboration across several markets.

Jameel Motors will initially focus on the distribution of innovative brands within Farizon Auto’s portfolio of new energy vehicles including the innovative all electric Farizon SV model. Farizon is China’s first commercial vehicle brand to offer a full range of new energy products, including heavy trucks, light trucks, micro trucks, LCVs, and buses.



The UAE is a new market entry for Jameel Motors. Expanding their green mobility solutions to the UAE, which has a population of almost 10 million, will strengthen their footprint in the region, and is central to Jameel Motors’ strategy. The models will be available for purchase in the UAE in H1 2025.

By bringing one of the largest and most comprehensive line ups of new energy vehicles to the UAE, the distribution agreement will cater to a growing demand for commercial vehicles in the country. For its part, Jameel Motors is supporting the UAE’s long-term vision of carbon neutrality as the country, which is leading the region’s Electric Vehicle (EV) transition race, continues its shift towards sustainable mobility solutions.





