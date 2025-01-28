Memorialcare Saddleback Medical Center Named One Of America's 250 Best Hospitals By Healthgrades For Third Year In A Row

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) "We are honored to be recognized as one of the best hospitals in the country for a third year in a row," says Marcia Manker , chief executive officer, MemorialCare Saddleback Medical Center . "As a high-reliability organization, we are continuously focused on performance improvement indicators and ensuring quality metrics are met, to ensure each patient has the best chance at a positive clinical outcome."

In addition to this recognition for overall clinical care, Saddleback Medical Center is the recipient of numerous accolades related to its exceptional patient outcomes in key service areas, including gastrointestinal care , pulmonary care , small intestine surgeries and treatment of bowel obstruction , hip fracture , chronic obstructive pulmonary disease , gastrointestinal bleeds , heart failure , pulmonary embolism , respiratory failure , sepsis and stroke . These achievements further underscore the organization's dedication to clinical excellence, placing Saddleback Medical Center among the upper echelon of hospitals nationwide.

Saddleback Medical Center's achievements are based exclusively on what matters most: patient outcomes. To determine the top hospitals for 2025, Healthgrades evaluated risk-adjusted mortality and complication rates for over 30 of the most common conditions and procedures at approximately 4,500 hospitals nationwide. Healthgrades' annual analysis revealed significant performance gaps between the nation's highest- and lowest-achieving hospitals, making it increasingly important to seek care at a top-rated facility.

"As one of America's 250 Best Hospitals, Saddleback Medical Center is elevating the standard for quality care nationwide," said Brad Bowman, MD, chief medical officer and head of data science at Healthgrades. "Healthgrades commends Saddleback Medical Center for their ongoing leadership and commitment to providing the best possible care for all patients in Southern California."

As care variation grows, consumers must find and select a top-rated hospital to maximize their chances of a successful outcome. Consumers can visit healthgrades for guidance on how to find best-in-class care in 2025, with additional resources on how Healthgrades rates hospitals and why hospital quality matters available here .

*Statistics are based on Healthgrades analysis of MedPAR data for years 2021 through 2023 and represent three-year estimates for Medicare patients only. Click here to view the complete 2025 America's Best Hospital Awards Methodology.

