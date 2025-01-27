Senate Committee Rejects Gaza Deportation Plans, Warns Of Regional Repercussions

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Senate's Palestine Committee on Monday reiterated its firm rejection of all forms of Palestinian displacement, denouncing any actions aimed at undermining their legitimate rights and aspirations.

The committee also condemned recent remarks supporting the deportation of Gaza residents, describing them as part of ongoing attempts to erase the Palestinian cause and obstruct efforts toward establishing an independent Palestinian state.

The committee also stressed the importance of aligning with King Abdullah and HRH Hussein in countering Israeli far-right attempts to impose their agenda by distorting historical and geographical realities.

Warning of the grave repercussions of displacement for both Jordan and Palestine, the committee underscored Jordan's steadfast position that "Jordan is for Jordanians, and Palestine is for Palestinians."

The committee also commended His Majesty's unwavering efforts over the past 25 years in defending Palestinian self-determination on regional and international platforms.

It also reiterated Jordan's firm support for the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the pre-1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Highlighting Jordan's historical role in defending Palestinian rights, the committee referenced the legacy of the Hashemite family, dating back to the leadership of Sharif Hussein and the Arab Revolt, which championed independence and unity across the Arab world.

The committee also reiterated Jordan's commitment to a just and lasting peace based on the two-state solution, ensuring the Palestinian people's legitimate rights.

It also strongly rejected any measures aimed at pressuring Palestinians into displacement and condemned Israeli far-right policies that perpetuate war and starvation in Gaza.

Also on Monday, Chairperson of the Parliamentary Foreign Affairs Committee Dina Bashir criticised recent statements regarding Palestinian displacement, whether temporary or long-term, highlighting that they overlook key facts, particularly the sovereignty of Jordan and Egypt.

Bashir stressed that both Jordan and Egypt have firmly opposed any form of displacement since the onset of the aggression on Gaza.

She pointed out that such statements fail to acknowledge the unwavering determination of the Palestinian people to remain on their land despite ongoing oppression and efforts to displace them.

She highlighted that since October 7, 2023, Palestinians have demonstrated their rightful claim to the land, making decisions for themselves through immense sacrifices, not seeking externally imposed solutions but standing strong in their belief in their historical right to their homeland.

Bashir also said that rejecting displacement is not just a political stance, but a sovereign Palestinian decision, representing the collective resolve of a people deeply rooted in their land.

"Palestine is not a matter for negotiation or demographic settlements but the homeland of a resilient people who will never abandon it, no matter the level of aggression," she said.