عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Azercell, ADA University Launch Next Phase Of Idea Incubation Program

Azercell, ADA University Launch Next Phase Of Idea Incubation Program


1/27/2025 10:12:03 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “Azercell Telecom” LLC, in partnership with the ADA University Foundation, is excited to announce the launch of the next phase of the "Idea Incubation Program." This initiative, successfully introduced last year, aims to foster the development of Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem and cultivate the next generation of IT and ICT specialists. This year's program will feature the participation of 10 student teams who will compete for the first prize.

The program is designed to equip participants with practical skills essential for thriving in a dynamic startup environment. To support the realization of their ideas, students will take part in specialized training sessions covering topics such as startup mindset development, IT project management, building a Minimum Viable Product (MVP), and crafting impactful startup presentations. Throughout the program, the teams will benefit from mentorship provided by experts from Azercell and ADA University, as well as gain valuable insights through engagement with key players in the national startup ecosystem.

At the end of the program, the winning team will be awarded a cash prize. In addition, outstanding participants will have the opportunity to join Azercell's internship program, further enhancing their professional growth and industry experience.

MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109133748


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search