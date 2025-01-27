Azercell, ADA University Launch Next Phase Of Idea Incubation Program
“Azercell Telecom” LLC, in partnership with the ADA University
Foundation, is excited to announce the launch of the next phase of
the "Idea Incubation Program." This initiative, successfully
introduced last year, aims to foster the development of
Azerbaijan's startup ecosystem and cultivate the next generation of
IT and ICT specialists. This year's program will feature the
participation of 10 student teams who will compete for the first
prize.
The program is designed to equip participants with practical
skills essential for thriving in a dynamic startup environment. To
support the realization of their ideas, students will take part in
specialized training sessions covering topics such as startup
mindset development, IT project management, building a Minimum
Viable Product (MVP), and crafting impactful startup presentations.
Throughout the program, the teams will benefit from mentorship
provided by experts from Azercell and ADA University, as well as
gain valuable insights through engagement with key players in the
national startup ecosystem.
At the end of the program, the winning team will be awarded a
cash prize. In addition, outstanding participants will have the
opportunity to join Azercell's internship program, further
enhancing their professional growth and industry experience.
