The Recruit Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Where To Watch, And What To Expect

(MENAFN- Live Mint) The Recruit Season 2 returns to on January 30, 2025, with its gripping storyline set to push CIA lawyer Owen Hendricks, played by Noah Centineo, to his limits.

With new faces, a fresh international setting, and escalating tension, Season 2 promises high-stakes action and emotional turmoil for Owen as he navigates life-threatening espionage in South Korea. Alongside the familiar characters, new cast members and unexpected twists will keep viewers on edge.

Release date and streaming

The full season will be available for streaming on Netflix, launching all six episodes on January 30, 2025. Fans of the series can binge-watch the entire season on the OTT platform, following Owen's intense journey filled with espionage and personal conflict.

New cast and characters

The Recruit Season 2 introduces a series of new faces to the action:

Teo Yoo as Jang Kyun, a South Korean intelligence agent with a sharp wit and unwavering loyalty.

Young-Ah Kim as Grace, a senior intelligence officer facing mounting pressure to uncover CIA secrets in South Korea.

Felix Solis as Tom Wallace, a senior diplomat handling the delicate task of rescuing American hostages.

James Purefoy as Oliver Bonner-Jones, a charming but morally ambiguous British businessman.

The returning cast includes Noah Centineo as Owen Hendricks, along with Vondie Curtis-Hall, Aarti Mann, Colton Dunn, and more, continuing their roles as key members of the CIA team.

Where to watch

All episodes of The Recruit Season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix starting January 30, 2025.

Viewers can catch up on Season 1 before diving into the new season, as it is also streaming on Netflix.