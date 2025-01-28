Milbank Deepens Financial Restructuring Bench With Addition Of Lisa Laukitis

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

For over 25 years, Ms. Laukitis has advised clients on all aspects of corporate restructurings. The primary focus of her work has been representing companies in connection with their out-of-court restructurings and chapter 11 cases. However, she also frequently represents private equity and hedge funds in connection with their investments in and acquisitions of distressed companies. Her experience spans a wide variety of industries, including pharmaceuticals, manufacturing, retail, consumer products, metals and mining, automotive, and shipping.

Commenting on Ms. Laukitis' arrival, Dennis Dunne , Global Chair of Milbank's Financial Restructuring Group and member of the Executive Committee, said: "Lisa is one of the leading lights in our business. She has incomparable experience representing companies on their most difficult and complex matters. She has a loyal following among manifold clients because her keen legal acumen is matched with a deeply commercial approach that animates her advice. Companies and creditors have long leaned on Lisa as a trusted advisor to guide them through their most turbulent and consequential situations. We are honored that she has decided to join our industry-leading team of restructuring lawyers. We look forward to working with Lisa as we continue to grow the depth and breadth of our practice."

Ms. Laukitis' recent representations include several out-of-court restructurings on behalf of multibillion-dollar companies, with a particular focus on addressing mass tort liabilities. Recent company-side chapter 11 representations include LL Flooring (f/k/a Lumber Liquidators), Endo Pharmaceuticals, the chapter 11 Trustee of China Fishery Group, Perfumania, Inc., Molycorp Inc., and Hostess Brands. She has extensive experience in complex cross-border restructurings, including the chapter 15 cases of Markel CATCo Reinsurance Fund and E-House China Enterprise Holdings. Her recent creditor engagements include representing the ad hoc creditor groups for Voyager Aviation and Martin Midstream.

"I have long respected Milbank's preeminent restructuring practice," said Ms. Laukitis. "I am thrilled to join this exceptional team and to work alongside them on our clients' most critical matters."

Ms. Laukitis joins Milbank from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP, where she was a partner in the Corporate Restructuring Group.

ABOUT MILBANK

Milbank LLP is a leading international law firm that provides innovative legal services to clients around the world. Founded in New York over 150 years ago, Milbank has offices in Frankfurt, Hong Kong, London, Los Angeles, Munich, New York, São Paulo, Seoul, Singapore, Tokyo and Washington, DC. Milbank's lawyers collaborate across practices and offices to help the world's leading commercial, financial and industrial enterprises, as well as institutions, individuals and governments, achieve their strategic objectives. To learn more about Milbank, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram .

SOURCE Milbank LLP