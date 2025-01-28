Openai Launches Chatgpt Gov For U.S. Government Agencies Amid Deepseek's Rising Popularity

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Microsoft-backed artificial intelligence OpenAI has introducedChatGPT Gov, a specialised version of its widely recognised AI model tailored for use by U.S. agencies. The announcement was made via a blog post on Tuesday.

TheChatGPT Gov offering allows agencies to deploy the model securely within their own Microsoft Azure commercial cloud infrastructure. It also provides access to many of the advanced features available inChatGPT Enterprise, including the ability to customise GPTs.

OpenAI emphasised that the product has been developed with special considerations for government applications, adhering to its established usage policies to ensure responsible and ethical deployment of AI technologies.

The launch coincides with a statement from OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, who indicated that the company would accelerate certain product releases. Writing on X, Altman's comments come amid heightened competition in the AI sector, particularly following the emergence of DeepSeek, a Chinese AI startup.

DeepSeek, which offers a free AI assistant, recently disrupted the industry by surpassingChatGPT in downloads on Apple's App Store. This development has not only drawn attention to the growing global appetite for accessible AI solutions but has also placed additional pressure on tech giants and their substantial investments in scaling AI operations.

DeepSeek's meteoric rise underscores the intensifying rivalry in the AI market, with U.S. firms now under scrutiny from investors seeking returns on multi-billion-dollar pledges to advance artificial intelligence technologies.

An OpenAI spokesperson told CNBC that the company remains cognisant of the distinct requirements associated with government use of AI and is committed to maintaining high standards of security and efficiency withChatGPT Gov .