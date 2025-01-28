Maha Cabinet Extends Recovery Of Rs 250 Toll Rate Up To December On Atal Setu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 28 (IANS) Maharashtra Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday gave approval for the continuation of toll collection on the 21.8-km Atal Bihari Vajpayee Shivdi-Nhava Sheva Atal Setu at the current concessional rate of Rs 250 for another year up to December 2025.

The Atal Setu built by Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) was opened to the public for vehicular traffic on January 13, 2024.

According to the Chief Minister's office, the Cabinet at its meeting held on January 4 last year had a fixed toll rate of Rs 250 which was 50 per cent of the rate proposed by the MMRDA.

At Tuesday's Cabinet meeting, approval was given to continue toll collection at the current concessional rate for another year up to December 31, 2025.

The Urban Development Department last year had proposed a toll rate of Rs 350 while MMRDA had suggested Rs 500 per trip.

The Atal Setu, which completed one year of operation on July 13 this year, facilitated the movement of 83,06,009 vehicles, contributing significantly to smoother and faster transit between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

With an average daily traffic of 22,689 vehicles, the bridge witnessed its highest single-day vehicle count of 61,807 on January 14, 2024.

According to MMRDA, the Atal Setu's robust traffic management and emergency response systems, comprising the Advanced Traffic Management System (ATMS), Fire-Rescue Vehicles (FRVs), maintenance teams, and patrolling units, have ensured seamless operations and swift incident handling.

Three specialised teams work 24/7 to monitor traffic, provide medical aid, clear disruptions, minimise hazards, and maintain high safety standards.

Of the 83,06,009 vehicles, 77,28,149 cars, LCV/Minibus: 99,660, Bus/2-Axle Truck: 1,17,604, MAV (3-Axle): 1,99,636, MAV (4-6 Axle): 1,60,061 and Oversize Vehicles: 899.

Chief Minister Fadnavis said: "Atal Setu stands as a testament to our government's commitment to building world-class infrastructure in Maharashtra. In just one year, it has transformed the commuting experience for more than 8 million vehicles, contributing significantly to the economic and social development of the region. I congratulate the MMRDA team for their relentless efforts and foresight in achieving this milestone."

Deputy Chief Minister and MMRDA Chairman Eknath Shinde said: "The Atal Setu is more than just a bridge; it is a lifeline that has redefined urban mobility in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region. Its exemplary operational performance underscores the effectiveness of advanced traffic management and emergency response systems. This milestone is a proud moment for Maharashtra and a stepping stone toward future infrastructure excellence."

Metropolitan Commissioner Sanjay Mukherjee said, "The bridge's impressive safety record and operational efficiency highlight our focus on innovation and sustainability in infrastructure development. By making Mumbai accessible in minutes, we remain committed to serving the region's growing connectivity needs."