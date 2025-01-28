Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Forms Working Group To Ensure Transparency During Municipal Elections
1/28/2025 8:10:55 AM
Akbar Novruz
A working group has been established at the Ombudsman's Office
to facilitate operational information exchange during the upcoming
municipal elections, following an initiative by the Commissioner
for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva,
Azernews reports.
Building on the positive experience from previous years,
employees of the Ombudsman's Office, including regional centers
such as the Ombudsman's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous
Republic, will independently observe polling stations during the
elections. These observers will gather and report information every
hour regarding the voting process, and if necessary, coordinate
with the Central Election Commission (CEC) to take appropriate
measures to ensure the protection of voters' rights.
The working group's efforts aim to further strengthen the
transparency and fairness of the election process, ensuring that
citizens' fundamental rights are respected throughout the election
period.
