Azerbaijan's Ombudsman Forms Working Group To Ensure Transparency During Municipal Elections

A working group has been established at the Ombudsman's Office to facilitate operational information exchange during the upcoming municipal elections, following an initiative by the Commissioner for Human Rights of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Sabina Aliyeva, Azernews reports.

Building on the positive experience from previous years, employees of the Ombudsman's Office, including regional centers such as the Ombudsman's Office of the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic, will independently observe polling stations during the elections. These observers will gather and report information every hour regarding the voting process, and if necessary, coordinate with the Central Election Commission (CEC) to take appropriate measures to ensure the protection of voters' rights.

The working group's efforts aim to further strengthen the transparency and fairness of the election process, ensuring that citizens' fundamental rights are respected throughout the election period.