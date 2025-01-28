Thandel Trailer: Naga Chaitanya And Sai Pallavi's Love-Action Saga Sets The Tone For The Movie
1/28/2025 3:19:35 PM
Thandel trailer : The much anticipated trailer of the Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer film Thandel is finally out, and fans have been going gaga over it. A glimpse of the trailer suggests that the love action saga has the potential to take viewers on an unforgettable journey.
With its release just round the corner, the Chandoo Mondeti directorial has already created a buzz among Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi fans. Thandel's trailer was released on Tuesday.
When will Thandel movie release
Apart from tender moments and intense action sequences, the Thandel trailer revealed the date of the movie's release. Thandel is all set to hit the big screens on February 7.
Thandel movie
The first frame of the trailer right away sets the tone for a love story, but one that is filled with many obstacles.
Raju (Naga Chaitanya) is a fisherman whose life is deeply connected to the sea. He shares a special bond with Bujji Thalli (Sai Pallavi), and their love is simple yet profound.
Thandel trailer brings together patriotism and love
As Raju goes on long fishing trips, he holds onto his love for Bujji Thalli, who waits for his return. However, the lovers' story takes a dramatic turn when Raju and other fishermen venture beyond Indian waters. Their journey ends in tragedy as they are captured by Pakistani forces, putting Raju in a dangerous situation. Despite the grave threat, Raju's determination remains strong. Also Read
Coupled with his strong feelings for Bujji Thalli, the Thandel trailer also highlights Raju's unwavering patriotism and bravery in the face of adversity. The word 'Thandel' means 'leader'. Naga Chaitanya's portrayal of Raju does justice to the trailer. Raju's character highlights his strength not only as a fisherman but also as a leader willing to stand up for his people, and thus lives up to the name of the film.
