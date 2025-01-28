Shankar Sharma's Controversial Remark On Deepseek's Success Sparks Debate On X: 'China Has Kicked America's...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Ace investor Shankar Sharma, the founder of GQuant, sparked a heated debate on social after posting a controversial statement on X in which he applauded China for gaining a structural, long-term edge over the United States as Chinese AI DeepSeek gained wide popularity worldwide.

In his post, Sharma wrote, "I am absolutely delighted that China has kicked America's ass, on a structural, long-term basis. Bahut ho gaya tha Trump, Musk, Andreessen, Ackman, et al, ka strutting, and bullying of Rest of the world. Now, shut the @#$& up and become humble."

The remark, laden with criticism of prominent American figures such as Donald Trump, Elon Musk, venture capitalist Marc Andreessen, and investor Bill Ackman, resonated widely across social media. Sharma's choice of words, particularly his direct call for the US to "become humble," reflected his frustration with what he perceives as years of arrogance and dominance by American leaders and influencers on the global stage.

Social media reactions

While some users praised Sharma for his boldness, others criticised his comment, labelling it divisive. "As your pathological hatred towards the United States, got any logic or reason. Or you just don't like them for no good reason and want to abuse them?" one user commented.

Another user by the handle name @yep_me replied,“Indians satisfying ego by taking joy in Chin being equally comparable with USA says a lot about why India can't have its own tech revolution.”

The Nvidia connection

Meanwhile, Alexandr Wang, CEO of Scale AI, made a striking revelation about DeepSeek's hardware stash in a recent chat with CNBC. According to Wang, DeepSeek is in possession of over 50,000 NVIDIA H100 chips, a massive haul that they are unable to openly discuss due to stringent US export controls.