Arcapita And DSV Partner To Build State-Of-The-Art Sustainable Warehouse In Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Arcapita Group Holdings Limited ('Arcapita'), the global alternative firm, in partnership with DSV, a global logistics leader, announced today the development of a state-of-the-art, 30,000 square meter build-to-suit warehouse in Dubai's Jebel Ali Free Zone (JAFZA). This milestone project marks a significant expansion in their collaboration, with a strong focus on sustainability and innovation. Group AMANA, the leading regional design-build company, kicked off following a special groundbreaking event, having been awarded the official design and build contract for the facility. Utilising Modular construction, offsite construction, and BIM technology, AMANA aims to deliver a high quality, more sustainable facility within 11 months.

Sustainability and Innovation at the Core of the New Warehouse

The warehouse, designed to meet the highest international standards, will feature advanced automation systems, LEED certification for energy efficiency, and be subject to green building practices. The facility will support key industries such as healthcare, consumer and retail, technology, automotive, and industrial verticals. The facility will have a capacity for 75,000 pallet positions, a dedicated area for handling hazardous materials such as lithium batteries, and a large covered outdoor storage space. Additionally, the warehouse will provide specialized“white glove” logistics services for high-value and sensitive shipments, particularly for the healthcare and luxury goods sectors.

“This project reflects the evolving needs of the logistics sector,” said Isa Al Khalifa, director of Real Estate Investments at Arcapita.“As one of the largest investors in industrial real estate in the GCC, we are proud to deliver tailored, energy-efficient facilities to support the increasing complexity of global supply chains.”

Chrys Mendonca, managing director of DSV Dubai, added:“This warehouse underscores our commitment to providing innovative and sustainable logistics solutions for our clients. It reflects our strategic focus on key verticals and our dedication to meeting the growing demands of the region.”

Deepening the Arcapita-DSV Partnership

This warehouse marks the second phase of the strategic partnership between Arcapita and DSV, building on their strong collaboration and mutual vision for logistics innovation. Located within DSV's JAFZA South Campus, the facility further strengthens DSV's presence in Dubai, a critical regional hub for global trade.

Arcapita's Expanding Footprint in Industrial Real Estate

Arcapita's investment in the Jebel Ali facility is part of the firm's broader strategy to grow its industrial real estate portfolio across the GCC. Since 2010, Arcapita has built a platform of over 30 properties spanning 3.5 million sq ft, leased to more than 80 tenants, including blue-chip international companies and regional leaders. With over $1 billion in industrial real estate assets currently under management, the firm is committed to significantly expanding its GCC logistics portfolio to meet the region's growing demand for industrial real estate.

