Trump announces he would impose "urgent retaliatory measures" against Colombia

(MENAFN) On Sunday, U.S. President Donald announced he would impose "urgent retaliatory measures" against Colombia after the country blocked U.S. military planes carrying deported migrants. Trump expressed frustration on his Truth Social account, revealing that two flights meant to repatriate migrants from the U.S. had been denied entry into Colombia under the orders of Colombian President Gustavo Petro. Trump criticized Petro, calling him unpopular and accused him of endangering U.S. national security and public safety by blocking the flights.



In response, Trump directed his administration to implement immediate measures, including imposing emergency tariffs of 25% on all goods entering the U.S., with plans to increase these tariffs to 50% within a week. Additional actions included travel bans and visa cancellations for Colombian government officials, visa sanctions on government supporters and their families, and heightened customs checks on Colombian citizens and goods. Trump also announced financial sanctions on Colombia under the International Humanitarian Economic Act.



On Sunday, President Gustavo Petro of Colombia explained that he had blocked the entry of U.S. military planes carrying migrants, stating that migrants should be treated "decently" and not as criminals. Petro insisted that Colombia would only accept civilian flights for deported migrants, ensuring they were treated humanely. In response to Trump’s threats, the Colombian government announced it would send its own presidential planes to the U.S. to transport the deported migrants.

