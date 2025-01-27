4 Soldiers Injured After Vehicle Skids Off Road In J & K's Poonch
Date
1/27/2025 6:16:32 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Four soldiers were injured after a vehicle they were travelling in skidded off the road and fell on roadside in Sawjian area of Mandi, Poonch district of Jammu region on Monday.
Official sources said that the accident took place around 1300 hours as the vehicle skidded off the road while avoiding a civilian driving on the wrong side, resulting in injuries to the soldiers on board.
They said that while well-being of injured soldiers is being taken care of,“this incident underscores the Army's unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all”.
