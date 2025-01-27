عربي


Nitin Gadkari, Minister Of Road Transport & Highways, Inaugurates Super Safety Man Comic Book For Road Safety Month

1/27/2025 6:06:43 AM

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) The Suraksha Abhiyan Trust released a captivating comic book titled "Super Safety Man" on January 25th, as part of India's Road Safety Month. This comic book was inaugurated by the Honorable Shri. Nitin Gadkari- Minister of Road transport & Highways, government of India, in the presence of Vice Chairman & Managing Director of Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation - MSRDC - Dr. Anilkumar Gaikwad

"Super Safety Man" features stunning illustrations and compelling mini-stories that underscore the significance of road safety. (13 mini-stories that talk about road safety awareness, safety as well as being a responsible citizen) The comic introduces Super Safety Man, an Indian superhero who not only rescues individuals from impending road accidents but also prevents incidents by spreading vital awareness.

This initiative isn't just for children; it engages adults as well, sparking important conversations about road safety. The comic book is available in both English and Marathi to ensure wider accessibility and impact.

English Edition Authored by Adv. Virat Vilas Pawar, Secretary of Suraksha Abhiyan Trust, and Marathi Editor authored by Dr. Vilas Pawar, Chairman of the Trust, "Super Safety Man" is poised to make a significant contribution to road safety education across India.

