KBR Awarded $187M U.S. State Department Task Order For Medical Support Services In Iraq

HOUSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- KBR (NYSE: KBR ) announced today it has been awarded a new time and material (T&M), cost-reimbursable task order by the U.S. Department of State to provide medical support services in Iraq. The Medical Support Services Iraq (MedSSI) task order has a $187M ceiling and falls under the Support Services (DiPSS) contract.

Under the MedSSI task order, KBR will provide medical support services to a population of over 4,000 personnel supporting U.S. Mission Iraq. KBR will operate a Diplomatic Support Hospital and four clinics supporting the U.S. Embassy in Iraq. KBR will provide on-site primary, urgent, and initial emergency care. KBR physicians, nurse practitioners, physicians' assistants and support staff will be certified to provide general and specialty care, including surgery, orthopedics, neurology, gynecology, radiology, emergency medicine, critical care, mental health care and triage. The period of performance is five years and runs through 2029.

"KBR is proud to support the U.S. diplomatic mission in Iraq," said Byron Bright, President, KBR Mission Technology Solutions. "Access to quality medical care is critical to State Department personnel, and our team of skilled medical professionals and hospital administrators stand ready to provide top-notch care. With our long history in Iraq, KBR is well-positioned with a robust supply chain, sophisticated logistics and a solid understanding of Iraqi operational requirements."

The MedSSI task order is KBR's first medical support contract with the U.S. Department of State. KBR has provided health and human performance care to NASA and the U.S. military for decades, including medical and psychological services to U.S. astronauts and special operations personnel.

