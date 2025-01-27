BJP Mocks Constitution And Reservation, Alleges Telangana CM At Mhow Rally

(MENAFN- IANS) Indore, Jan 27 (IANS) Telangana Chief Revanth Reddy criticized the BJP at a rally in Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, accusing the ruling party of undermining the Indian and the reservation system.

The rally, organized to safeguard constitutional values, saw the participation of senior leaders and thousands of party workers.

Addressing the gathering, CM Reddy alleged that top BJP leaders were conspiring to alter the Constitution to serve their agenda. "The BJP has consistently mocked the Constitution and attempted to remove reservations from it. They aspire to impose their own version of the Constitution, but we will not let this happen," Reddy declared.

Accompanied by his cabinet ministers and the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president, Reddy emphasized Congress's resolve to protect the foundational values of the nation. "The more the BJP tries to tamper with the Constitution, the stronger Congress will stand to oppose them. We are here to defend the ideals of Dr B.R. Ambedkar and the rights of marginalized communities," he added.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge launched the party's nationwide campaign, 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'. The campaign aims to celebrate the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi, Dr Ambedkar, and the Indian Constitution while countering the BJP's alleged attacks on democratic values.

Madhya Pradesh Congress president Jitu Patwari and other senior leaders welcomed Gandhi and Kharge at the venue. Gandhi addressed a massive gathering at the rally, marking the beginning of the campaign from Mhow, the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar.

The rally witnessed participation from over one lakh Congress workers, including members of the AICC Working Committee. Party leaders hailed the event as a historic show of strength and commitment.

Jitu Patwari highlighted the enthusiasm of Congress workers, noting their collective determination to resist any attempts to dilute the principles of the Constitution.

"Today, from Dr Ambedkar's birthplace, we raise our voices against the insults to his legacy. The rally signifies our commitment to preserving the Constitution and fighting against any injustice," Patwari said.