Student Protesters Block Major Traffic Intersection In Serbia Capital

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Belgrade: Student blocked a major road in the Serbian capital Belgrade on Monday as demonstrators continue to pile pressure on the over a fatal collapse of a train station roof in November.

The blockade -- which was set to last for 24 hours -- comes just days after student organisers called for a general strike last Friday that saw work stoppages by lawyers and small businesses along with school closures across Serbia.

There have been almost daily roadblocks and protests throughout the country since 15 people died at the Novi Sad station on November 1 at the train station that had recently undergone a three-year renovation.

Many in Serbia have blamed corruption and poor construction oversight for the tragedy.

Following Friday's strike, protests continued over the weekend with rallies held in nearly 20 cities on Saturday followed by a call on Sunday evening for Serbians to bang pots and pans and make noise from their open windows in support of the students.

With pressure mounting on the government, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on Saturday called on the officials to publish all documents related to the fatal roof collapse -- a key demand by student organisers.

More than a dozen people have been charged in connection with the accident, including former transport minister Goran Vesic, who resigned days after it occurred.

The government has released some documents regarding the tragedy, but experts from the Faculty of Civil Engineering in Belgrade say they are incomplete.

Vucic also vowed to increase police presence at future protests following several attacks on protesters, including multiple car rammings.

The president and his supporters regularly accuse demonstrators of being backed by foreign powers.

Along with the release of documents, students are calling for authorities to drop charges against protesters arrested at rallies, an end to attacks on demonstrators, and an increase in government funding for the education sector.