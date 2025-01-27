President Ilham Aliyev Receives Credentials Of Guinea's Newly Appointed Ambassador
Date
1/27/2025 5:08:03 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
On January 27, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev received the credentials of Oumar Kande, incoming Ambassador
Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Guinea,
Azernews reports.
