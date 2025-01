Arabian Travel Market 2025’s Travel Tech exhibitors increase 25% year-on-year as value of global travel technology market hits $10.7 billion

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) • From 28 April to 1 May, ATM 2025 will focus on global and through the lens of enhanced connectivity at Dubai World Trade Centre in the UAE

• The worldwide travel market is expected to grow at an impressive compound annual growth rate of 6.05% during the period 2025-2033

• The Future Stage at the 32nd edition of ATM will host a lineup of tech expert speakers



Dubai, UAE: With the global travel market currently valued at $10.7 billion, leaders and innovators from around the world are preparing to steer the future of the tourism industry at the 32nd edition of Arabian Travel Market (ATM), which will take place at Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) from 28 April to 1 May 2025.



ATM 2025's extensive conference programme and exhibition reflect this year’s theme, ‘Global Travel: Developing Tomorrow’s Tourism Through Enhanced Connectivity’. With Travel Tech exhibitors experiencing year-on-year growth of 25% and the segment’s exhibition space expanding by 22%, this year’s event will explore how technology is transforming the tourism sector, presenting new growth opportunities for enterprising start-ups and established multinationals alike.



The Future Stage at ATM 2025 will host a range of expert speakers, who will explore how advances in fields such as analytics and machine learning, workplace collaboration, blockchain, next-gen mobility and augmented reality are driving our sector forward. This year’s event represents an unparalleled opportunity for exhibitors to showcase their innovations in front of an international audience of senior decision-makers and purchase influencers.



Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “ATM Travel Tech draws together the best and brightest from across our industry, creating an unrivalled forum for discovery, debate and deal-making. Now more than ever, opportunities related to connectivity and integration are at the forefront of our minds, and they will take centre stage at ATM 2025.”



According to IMARC Group, the global market for travel technology is on course to hit $18.6 billion in the next eight years, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.05% predicted during the period 2025-33. ATM 2025’s Future Stage will host a range of presentations designed to highlight opportunities within this exciting and lucrative space. This year’s sessions will feature topics such as: ‘Generational Trends Influencing Hyper-personalisation in Luxury’; ‘Travel Technology: Get Ahead or Get Left Behind’; ‘AI: Everywhere All At Once’; and ‘Data-Driven Travel: The Next Frontier of Destination Transformations’, among others.



Tourism has consistently been an early adopter of emerging technologies, and digitalisation continues to drive seamless, frictionless travel. Looking ahead, the development of smart travel facilitation, smart destinations and new employment opportunities is set to contribute to economic, social and environmental sustainability across our sector.



While the Middle East and Africa’s (MEA) travel tech market is facing stiff competition from Asia-Pacific nations, countries like the UAE and Saudi Arabia are responding effectively to increased demand from tech-savvy consumers, leveraging the latest innovations to enhance their appeal as global travel destinations.



“I can’t think of a better host city for ATM Travel Tech than Dubai, which continues to raise aspirations both regionally and globally with its commitment to the Smart Dubai strategy,” said Curtis. “Smart travel, transport, artificial intelligence (AI) and urban planning initiatives are driving increased innovation and connectivity across the emirate, making it the ideal meeting point for leaders and disruptors from other markets.”



Smart technologies, mobile applications, contactless solutions and similar cutting-edge innovations will be on show at ATM 2025’s Travel Tech exhibition, which will showcase a dynamic lineup of new and returning exhibitors including Amadeus, Huawei, Sabre, Expedia, Travelport, Dida Travel, Hotelbeds, WebBeds and Moonline Travel, among others.



ATM 2025 will bring together professionals and industry leaders from the leisure, luxury, travel tech, corporate, and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) travel sectors, providing a platform for networking, knowledge sharing and business opportunities. In addition to the exhibition, international and regional experts will take to ATM’s Global, Future and brand-new Business Events stages throughout the event to deliver an extensive conference programme.



Held in conjunction with Dubai World Trade Centre, ATM 2025’s strategic partners include Dubai’s Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), Destination Partner; Emirates, Official Airline Partner; IHG Hotels & Resorts, Official Hotel Partner; and Al Rais Travel, Official DMC Partner.



