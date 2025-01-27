DELIVER Asia 2025 To Showcase Keynotes From Pandora, Diageo, Lacoste, And More In Singapore

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The spotlight is set to shine on Singapore as DELIVER Asia, the premier networking event for retail and innovation, debuts on 5+6 March 2025.

- Pieter Pennings, VP Supply Chain & Sustainability, PandoraUNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This elite event connects 200+ senior retail executives, all with active logistics projects, with 30+ cutting-edge solution providers. Uniting innovators, decision-makers, and thought leaders from across the region, DELIVER Asia offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, collaboration, and strategic insights.Keynote speakers from global brands like Pandora, Diageo, Lacoste, and Triumph will take centre stage to tackle real issues and lead discussions that drive the industry forward.Among the key themes of the event is Cross-Border Ecommerce Challenges and Opportunities, where experts will delve into cutting-edge strategies for efficient regional logistics. These sessions will focus on overcoming cross-border challenges and presenting innovative solutions to help businesses thrive.“Keeping Up with the Pace of Ecommerce Growth in Asia”, a powerful discussion from Ragini Chilappagari, Head of E-Commerce at Triumph Group; Kimberly Xavier, Head of Strategy & Supply Chain for Jaya Grocer (by Grab); and Terry Chan, the Founder and Chairman of the Hong Kong eCommerce Supply Chain Association.“Singapore: A Critical and Trusted Supply Chain and Connectivity Hub”, an introduction to the opportunities of DELIVER Asia's host country, delivered by Dave Goh, the Vice President & Head, Logistics & Supply Chain Management for the Singapore Economic Development Board.Pieter Pennings, from Pandora, shared his excitement at joining DELIVER Asia 2025: "I'm looking forward to connecting with supply chain professionals across industries. Stepping out of your own bubble and learning from others is essential for staying ahead and bringing fresh ideas into your own environment.”Building on these forward-looking insights, Digitalisation & Transformation will take centre stage, showcasing real-world examples of how top brands leverage AI and digital tools to enhance efficiency and customer satisfaction.Highlights include:“Smart, Sustainable, and Scalable: Digital Transformation with AI & ML in Inventory and Demand Forecasting”, delivered by Priti Jauhari, Vice President, Global Transformation Planning at Schneider Electric“Data & AI: Personalisation and Digitisation for Enhanced Customer Experiences”, a lively discussion from Amit Garg, Head of APAC Pixel Supply Chain Planning & Operations at Google; and Sheila Berman, Global Data Product Excellence Lead for Brenntag.As the industry advances in digitalisation and personalisation, the conversation also extends to Sustainability and the Journey towards a Carbon-Free Future. As a carbon-neutral event, sustainability remains a key programme focus, with sessions dedicated to actionable strategies for building a more sustainable future, including:“Transforming Supply Chains by Adapting Sustainable Materials”, from Pieter Pennings, Vice President for Supply Chain & Sustainability at Pandora“Customer-Centric Supply Chain: Delivering Value Directly to the Consumer”, a panel discussion from Benoit Waechter, Asia Senior Supply Chain & Logistics Director for Lacoste; and Himanshu Maloo, VP Supply Chain Planning and Logistics at Diageo“Supply and Demand: Dynamics for Optimisation and Sustainable Growth”, from Prateek Agrawal, Director of Product, Supply Chain & Inventory Planning at FlipkartHimanshu Maloo added:“Sustainability must be a fundamental part of supply chain design. Today's consumers are mindful of sustainable choices, and it's our responsibility to create solutions that reduce waste, minimise resource consumption, and explore options for recycling and reusing materials.”DELIVER Asia 2025 closes with a conversation on what comes next, with“2025 and Beyond: A Look at the Future by Retailers”, a discussion on the constantly evolving retail landscape, held by Anil Konidena, CEO for Landmark Group; Johanna Monange, CEO for Maison21 G; and Abishek Rajpal, Vice President Strategy at Reliance Retail.Join Deliver in Singapore to shape the future of retail and supply chain innovation.

Gitte Willemsens

CHARLIE PESTI

+32 489 36 22 31

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.