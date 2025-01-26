Watch: Man Injured In Bike Accident In Sharjah Airlifted To Hospital

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) A 36-year-old man, who sustained moderate injuries in a motorcycle accident, was airlifted to a hospital.

The emergency evacuation was carried out by the air ambulance crews of the Air Wing Department in the General Directorate of Security Support at the of Interior.

Watch the evacuation video:

The accident involving the Asian expat took place in Sharjah s Al Badayer area.

The evacuation operation was initiated after the Air Wing's Operations Room intimated about the accident from the General Command of Sharjah Police.

The injured man was promptly airlifted to Al Dhaid Hospital for necessary medical treatment.

Earlier, the Air Ambulance crew had rushed to evacuate a 25-year-old Asian expa who sustained serious injuries in a the collision between two vehicles in Al Khudaira, Sharjah.