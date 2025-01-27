Hamas expresses its appreciation for positions of Jordan, Egypt

(MENAFN) On Sunday, Hamas expressed its appreciation for the positions of Jordan and Egypt, who have refused to support the displacement of Palestinians or the encouragement of their transfer from their land. This came after a ceasefire agreement that lasted more than 15 months. In a statement, Hamas praised both countries for rejecting any efforts to uproot Palestinians from their land under any justification, reaffirming their commitment to Palestinian territorial rights. Hamas further emphasized its stance on Palestinian attachment to their land and called on the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation to continue rejecting displacement and support the Palestinian people's right to establish an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital.



Additionally, the Palestinian presidency strongly condemned any plans to displace Palestinians from the Gaza Strip. The presidency described such projects as violations of red lines, and emphasized that Palestinians would never give up their land or sacred sites. It also reiterated its refusal to allow the recurrence of the tragedies faced by the Palestinian people in 1948 and 1967. The Palestinian leadership thanked Egypt and Jordan for their unwavering opposition to the displacement of Palestinians and expressed gratitude to all countries that supported this position. They made it clear that no policy affecting Palestinian unity, especially regarding Gaza, the West Bank, and East Jerusalem, would be accepted. The presidency also rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's efforts to push for policies that would undermine Palestinian rights. The Palestinian presidency called for a focus on maintaining the ceasefire, providing humanitarian aid to displaced people, and preparing for reconstruction efforts. They expressed confidence that supportive countries would help meet these humanitarian needs.

