(MENAFN) Photos of four Israeli abductees returning home after being held captive by Hamas in Gaza evoked strong emotions throughout Israel. These women, along with five other kidnapped female soldiers, have become central symbols of the October 7 massacre. The Nahal Oz military site, where the abductions took place and 53 were killed, represents a major military failure. The IDF poorly prepared to defend the site, ignored warnings from female observers about Hamas’ preparations, and delayed providing support to surrounding areas under attack.



The Israeli government’s slow response to the negotiations for the return of the abductees has also sparked criticism. Many security personnel involved in the talks believed that an agreement could have been reached much earlier, potentially saving the lives of at least eight captives and countless soldiers who died in the fighting. Instead of taking responsibility, Prime Minister Netanyahu and some of his coalition members, who were initially opposed to the deal, are now attempting to claim credit for the release of the female soldiers. The prime minister's office reportedly applied pressure on the families not to forget to thank Netanyahu’s wife.



The return of these four female soldiers is just the beginning, as there are still 90 other individuals, both civilians and soldiers, in Hamas captivity. The repatriation process is expected to proceed slowly, with the first phase of returns involving small groups of captives. Discussions about the release of the abductees have been long and filled with uncertainty. Netanyahu’s government promised the families action but did little to advance talks with Hamas. It was only after former U.S. President Donald Trump’s victory in the 2023 U.S. presidential election that the negotiations gained momentum. Netanyahu is now planning a visit to Washington to meet with Trump, hoping to stop the deal from fully materializing after the first phase.

