High Court of Justice dismisses Justice Minister Yerev Levin’s request to delay convening of Judges Election Committee

(MENAFN) The High Court of Justice has dismissed Justice Yerev Levin’s request to delay once again the convening of the Judges Election Committee. The committee will now meet today (yesterday) to discuss the appointment of Acting Supreme Court President, Judge Yitzhak Amit, as the permanent president. Despite Levin's continued efforts, it is clear that he will not be part of the discussions. The High Court’s decision to reject Levin’s request is the right move. The Judges Election Committee must proceed with its duty and elect Amit as the permanent president of the Supreme Court, without further hindrance. Levin’s obsession with undermining the judiciary persists even amid a country facing immense challenges—war, kidnappings, and a crumbling state—yet he remains fixated on using political appointments to transform the Supreme Court into a political tool controlled by arbitrary and unjust forces.



Levin has done everything to achieve his goal: passing destructive legislation, delaying the election process for over a year, threatening the Bar Association, trying to pressure judges into corrupt deals, and launching baseless public campaigns against Amit’s appointment. These efforts have included public petitions and numerous attempts to break the seniority system that would naturally lead to Amit’s appointment. Now, in an unsurprising move, Levin has presented questionable journalistic findings that he believes undermine Amit’s appointment, despite the clarity of the facts. The Judges Election Committee must act responsibly, examining whether these new accusations raise legitimate concerns about Amit’s qualifications or are merely part of a baseless smear campaign. The committee has the power to act decisively. It must elect Amit as the permanent president today and end the ongoing farce. The committee should not be swayed by desperate tactics designed to delay or prevent the appointment of the nominated candidate. The time for delay has passed; it is time for the committee to fulfill its duty and protect the integrity of the judiciary.

