Palestinians strongly condemn Trump's recent proposal

(MENAFN) Palestinians have strongly condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's recent proposal to have Jordan and Egypt temporarily host Gaza residents until reconstruction is completed, calling it a dangerous call for displacement that aligns with extremist Zionist views. Trump’s suggestion, framed as part of a peace plan for the Middle East, uses the destruction in Gaza, caused by the Israeli occupation, as a pretext for forcibly relocating its people. This proposal mirrors Israeli Prime Benjamin Netanyahu's plan to displace Gazans to Sinai, and Palestinians believe it aims to repeat this process in the West Bank by relocating them to Jordan.



Palestinians have made it clear that they will not accept Trump's plan, which they view as an attempt to repeat the Nakba of 1948. Hamas, through its political bureau member Bassem Naim, vowed to "thwart" the transfer plan. Hamas leader Sami Abu Zuhri emphasized that Gaza's residents have endured immense suffering but are determined to stay on their land, rejecting any notion of displacement. Islamic Jihad also condemned Trump's statements, linking them to the extremist Zionist agenda, which seeks to erase Palestinian existence, rights, and land. The group called for global rejection of the plan, asserting that Palestinians' resistance will ensure its failure.



Mustafa Barghouti, Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative Movement, called Trump's proposal unacceptable and argued that political pressure could not accomplish what the occupation failed to achieve through violence and genocide. He emphasized that Palestinians are committed to remaining in their homeland, learning from the Nakba that their survival depends on steadfastness on their land. The Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine (DFLP) criticized Trump for attempting to exploit Gaza's destruction while absolving the occupying forces of their responsibility, calling for the U.S. to take moral and legal responsibility in the region's reconstruction efforts.

