Aiming To Make Meghalaya A $10 Billion Economy: CM Conrad Sangma

(MENAFN- IANS) Shillong, Jan 24 (IANS) Meghalaya Chief Conrad Sangma on Sunday said that the has set an aim to make the hill state a $10 billion strong in the next three years.

Moreover, the Chief Minister asserted in his Republic Day speech that the law and order situation has been better in Meghalaya in the last one year and the state remained peaceful.

He also spoke about the state government implementing the three new criminal laws -- Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinyam (BSA) except in autonomous district areas.

Sangma said: "The vision of our government is to make Meghalaya a $10 billion economy by 2028, by doubling our state's GDP. We are poised towards achieving this goal and strategies are being developed across sectors, and investments are being mobilised. The GDP of our State increased from Rs 23,235 crore in Financial Year (FY)15 to Rs 53,057 crore in FY24. Key areas like roads, housing, water supply, power, tourism, and IT are driving growth.

"Over the past five years, the State has built more than 2,500 km of roads under PMGSY. The government is in the process of expanding the Shillong Airport to accommodate larger flights and improve connectivity,” he added.

Sangma also said: "The government of Meghalaya is dedicated to enhancing the State's road infrastructure, to ensure better connectivity, and fostering economic growth. Over the past two years, the government has sanctioned road works covering 568 km, to enhance connectivity in the state.

"Work on the Shillong-Dawki Highway and Tura-Dalu Road is progressing well, and a new alignment for the Pynursla Bypass is approved. Additionally, significant projects like Shillong Western Bypass, and a high-speed corridor from Mawlyngkhung to Panchgram are also advancing."

The CM further stated: "During the last year the overall law and order situation in the State was peaceful. In the year 2023-24, the three new Criminal Laws namely the Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhinyam (BSA) were implemented with effect from 1st July 2024. However, the Autonomous District Council Courts will continue to function under the provision of the Sixth Schedule.

"The new laws mark a significant shift in the administration of criminal justice with emphasis on the use of technology and forensics. In line with this, the State government has also upgraded the Forensic Sciences Lab in Shillong to a full-fledged Directorate of Forensic Sciences and also approved the creation of Mobile Forensic Science Units in each district. Further, the Directorate of Prosecution has also been operationalised with the appointment of a Director and Assistant Public Prosecutors."