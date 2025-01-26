Russian Guided Bombs Leave Homes, Power Lines In Kupiansk Damaged
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Russian troops hit Kupiansk with guided bombs, damaging a number of residential buildings and power lines
This was reported on Telegram by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, Ukrinform saw.
“The invaders are intensively attacking Kupiansk. The enemy used guided bombs, damaged at least four private homes and power lines,” the post says.
No casualties have been reported. Emergency services are eliminating the consequences of the strikes, Syniehubov added.
As reported, on January 21, Kupiansk came under intensive Russian strikes. Five people were injured.
