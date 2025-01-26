Green Week: Big Agri Exhibit With Ukraine's Participation Wraps Up In Berlin

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The 10-day largest international agri-industrial fair Grüne Woche 2025 ("Green Week") completed its work in Berlin.

Ukraine participated in the exhibition with a national stand, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Twelve industrial associations, consisting of more than 60 domestic enterprises, were presented at the 400 sq. m stand

"This is our first national stand since 2019. Indeed, the stand is really large. We believe that this is the right decision, and in terms of image it is a very positive thing: everyone sees that Ukrainian business is alive, producing and operating. We are interesting, competitive, and moving in the right direction,” Ruslan Illichev, chief of the Employers' Association of Ukraine, told Ukrinform.

MHP, which took on the preparation of the culinary show every day, served as the stand's general partner.

“We are a chicken producer and we have one of the largest chicken factories in Europe, in Vinnytsia. A few years ago, we decided to transform ourselves into a culinary company as well. At the exhibition, we will present a variety of dishes that we can make using our chicken. We show here how we can turn our products into culinary art,” said chef Taras Vasylevsky. He and his colleagues practically had no spare minute at the event as guests would constantly come up to get a taste of their food offerings.

There was no shortage of alcoholic beverages at the stand – both beer and spirits.

The stand of Ukrainian wines, represented by Ukrvinprom, was probably the most visited one at the national stand. At the outset of the exhibition, EU Commissioner for Agriculture and Food Christoph Hansen, German Minister of Food and Agriculture Cem Özdemir and Berlin Mayor Kai Wegner were offered gifts, 30-year-old cognacs branded“Ukraine”.

“The distinguished guests vowed to uncork them on the occasion of Ukraine's Victory, expressing their solidarity with us,” said Ukrvinprom CEO Volodymyr Kucherenko.

According to the CEO, tastings were held within the framework of the exhibition for the ministers of agriculture from some countries, including Denmark and Australia, who“were impressed by the quality and naturalness of Ukrainian wines, expressed their readiness to hold joint events, and interest in ensuring that these wines were presented on store shelves more widely in their countries”. In Germany, there is also a demand for Ukrainian wines and spirits. According to Kucherenko, negotiations have been held with certain retail chains. He also recalled that Artemivske wines (originally based in Bakhmut) have been present on the German market since 1970.

"We know how to compete, what to offer specifically to Germans who love Ukrainian alcohol drinks for their quality and naturalness and for the fact that they don't give you a headache next morning. Ukrainian wines are closer to eco-wines in terms of safety. They also understand the conditions in which our winemakers operate today, and appreciate our work even more," added Kucherenko.



































































The stand also presented egg products, a variety of dairy and bakery products.

In general, Ukrainian agricultural products were presented by the following companies: MHP, UkrlandfarmingGroup, Avangardco IPL, Imperovo Foods, Association UkrainianAgribusiness Club, Association Union of Dairy Enterprises of Ukraine, The Union Millers of Ukraine, The Ukrainian Corporation for Viticulture and Wine Production Industry Ukrvinprom, National Association of Sugar Producers of Ukraine, The Public Union Ukrainian Agri Council, The Public Union, U-Food, and the Public Union Assembly of Agrarian Chambers of Ukraine.

As part of the work, leaders and representatives of these associations held numerous negotiations and reached agreements with potential partners.

At the exhibition, which was held for the 89th time, 1,500 companies from almost 60 countries presented their products. About 300 presentations, panels, and seminars were held.

The 17th Global Forum on Food and Agriculture and the Conference of Ministers of Agriculture with the participation of about 70 heads of relevant ministries became a political event. Ukrainian Minister Vitaliy Koval also took part in the forums.

Agricultural exhibition with the participation of Ukraine ended in Berlin / Photo: Olha Tanasiychuk, Ukrinform

Over 320,000 people visited the exhibition this year.

As reported, Grüne Woche (Green Week) is a leading international exhibition of food, agriculture, and horticulture. Founded in 1926 in Berlin during the "roaring twenties", it is being held for the 89th time.